News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
7-Eleven® Named #1 Franchising Company by Entrepreneur Magazine
Entrepreneur Magazine puts together an annual, comprehensive franchise ranking list. As the world constantly evolves, so does the rankings. Their formula for ranking different franchises is based off of: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 7-Eleven, Inc. now #1 franchising company, has added 1,500 units in the U.S. in the last 5 years alone, including 500 business conversions in which existing convenience stores are rebranded as 7-Eleven.
Consistently ranked as top 5 and now top franchisor, 7-Eleven provides opportunities for individuals or small corporations to easily own and run a new store in just three to six months. Each store comes fully operational, with 7-Eleven taking care of real estate, zoning, store build-out and equipment installation. Franchisees also get a 7‑Eleven Field Consultant to guide them through franchise ownership and business opportunities on a weekly basis.
"If you want to own your own business, franchising with 7-Eleven can be the answer," says Michael Bynes, local Franchise Sales Representative. "You are able to apply our proven successful methods, receive ongoing guidance, and buy a turnkey operation with strong sales growth potential."
Those who would like to attend the open house are asked to register by visiting 7-Eleven.com/
For a full list of upcoming seminars and to register, click here (http://franchise.7-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse