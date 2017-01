7-Eleven® Named #1 Franchising Company by Entrepreneur Magazine

End

-- 7-Eleven, Inc. has been awarded the top spot on the Franchise 500 by. 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is hosting a free seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at 9351 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919. The company is searching for qualified candidates from the Southwest Florida area who are interested in learning more about 7-Eleven franchise opportunities.puts together an annual, comprehensive franchise ranking list. As the world constantly evolves, so does the rankings. Their formula for ranking different franchises is based off of: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 7-Eleven, Inc. now #1 franchising company, has added 1,500 units in the U.S. in the last 5 years alone, including 500 business conversions in which existing convenience stores are rebranded as 7-Eleven.Consistently ranked as top 5 and now top franchisor, 7-Eleven provides opportunities for individuals or small corporations to easily own and run a new store in just three to six months. Each store comes fully operational, with 7-Eleven taking care of real estate, zoning, store build-out and equipment installation. Franchisees also get a 7‑Eleven Field Consultant to guide them through franchise ownership and business opportunities on a weekly basis."If you want to own your own business, franchising with 7-Eleven can be the answer," says Michael Bynes, local Franchise Sales Representative. "You are able to apply our proven successful methods, receive ongoing guidance, and buy a turnkey operation with strong sales growth potential."Those who would like to attend the open house are asked to register by visiting 7-Eleven.com/Franchise ( http://franchise.7- eleven.com/franchise- opportunities/ ft-... ). By filling out an application for a franchising opportunity atFranchise.7‑Eleven.com/Apply-Now ( https://7-eleven.franconnect.net/ fc/extforms/ leadPersonal... ), individuals are placed one step closer in the franchise application process and may be pre-qualified prior to attending the seminar.For a full list of upcoming seminars and to register, click here (http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/seminar-sign-up). To fill out an application, visit Franchise.7‑Eleven.com/Apply-Now. Call toll free at (800) 782-0711 (tel:%28800%29%20782-0711)for further information.