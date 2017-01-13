 
7-Eleven® Named #1 Franchising Company by Entrepreneur Magazine

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- 7-Eleven, Inc. has been awarded the top spot on the Franchise 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine. 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is hosting a free seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at 9351 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919. The company is searching for qualified candidates from the Southwest Florida area who are interested in learning more about 7-Eleven franchise opportunities.

Entrepreneur Magazine puts together an annual, comprehensive franchise ranking list. As the world constantly evolves, so does the rankings. Their formula for ranking different franchises is based off of: costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 7-Eleven, Inc. now #1 franchising company, has added 1,500 units in the U.S. in the last 5 years alone, including 500 business conversions in which existing convenience stores are rebranded as 7-Eleven.

Consistently ranked as top 5 and now top franchisor, 7-Eleven provides opportunities for individuals or small corporations to easily own and run a new store in just three to six months. Each store comes fully operational, with 7-Eleven taking care of real estate, zoning, store build-out and equipment installation. Franchisees also get a 7‑Eleven Field Consultant to guide them through franchise ownership and business opportunities on a weekly basis.

"If you want to own your own business, franchising with 7-Eleven can be the answer," says Michael Bynes, local Franchise Sales Representative. "You are able to apply our proven successful methods, receive ongoing guidance, and buy a turnkey operation with strong sales growth potential."

Those who would like to attend the open house are asked to register by visiting 7-Eleven.com/Franchise (http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise-opportunities/ft-...). By filling out an application for a franchising opportunity atFranchise.7‑Eleven.com/Apply-Now (https://7-eleven.franconnect.net/fc/extforms/leadPersonal...), individuals are placed one step closer in the franchise application process and may be pre-qualified prior to attending the seminar.

For a full list of upcoming seminars and to register, click here (http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/seminar-sign-up). To fill out an application, visit Franchise.7‑Eleven.com/Apply-Now. Call toll free at (800) 782-0711 (tel:%28800%29%20782-0711) for further information.
End
Source:7-Eleven
