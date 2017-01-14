News By Tag
Benchmark International Negotiates Sale Of Skillets, Inc. To Rosser Capital Partners
Based in Naples, Florida, Skillets has been the staple upscale breakfast and lunch restaurant for both the local community and tourist population since 1995. The company's owner, Ross Edlund, began his career by owning and operating a successful chain of pastry shops during the 1970's and 1980's. Today, Ross can be found at one of the five different Skillets locations, with a sixth to be opened in the Fall of 2016.
For over 20 years, Skillets has been committed to serving only the highest quality ingredients, paired with excellent customer service. With a current presence throughout the Southwest Florida region, Skillets, along with its new partner RCP, remain dedicated to providing an industry-leading level of service and quality while taking the classic breakfast and lunch restaurant to new heights.
Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, RCP is an investment firm with a focus on investing in small to mid-sized restaurant, consumer and retail companies that demonstrate significant potential for growth. Over the last 20-plus years, the principals of Rosser Capital Partners have completed 25 transactions including 18 in the restaurant industry. Some of the firm's current investments include Barteca Holdings, Hickory Tavern, and PetPeople.
Tyrus O'Neill, Director at Benchmark International, stated, "It was a pleasure to represent Skillets and Ross Edlund in this transaction, and on behalf of Benchmark International, we are extremely pleased with the outcome. Allowing both the seller and acquirer to prosper and benefit is always an ideal end result."
Senior Associate, Trevor Talkie, added, "Skillets is an excellent addition to the growing portfolio of RCP investments. At the end of the day, we believe our client found the perfect fit to carry on the company's legacy within the industry. Overall, this has been a thoroughly satisfying experience and we wish both parties the best of luck moving forward."
Skillets, Inc. President and Founder, Ross Edlund, stated, "Benchmark International's hands-on approach during all aspects of the transaction process was fundamental in our successful deal closing. Tyrus O'Neill and his team did an outstanding job of putting together a comprehensive, attractive presentation of Skillets, lined us up with first rate legal counsel, and very quickly identified a motivated buyer within two weeks of initial marketing. Overall, RCP is an ideal candidate in terms of corporate culture and values. We appreciate our many loyal Naples guests and look forward to offering the same hospitality and culinary excellence they have come to know as we move forward in this exciting chapter."
