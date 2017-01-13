News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ICON Management On Board To Manage The New Lakewood National Golf Community
Opening January 21, 2017, the newest 36-hole Championship Course, a masterpiece of the Arnold Palmer Design Company, is the showpiece of Lennar's community layout which has been shaped through the natural preserves of Manatee County. Membership in the Club is reserved for the homeowners of Lakewood National Golf Club, who will enjoy their very own clubhouse, dining room and bar, fitness center, resort pool, driving range, and more.
Furthermore, Lakewood Ranch has moved up one place to become the nation's fourth best-selling master-planned community this year (2017), with consistent preceding ratings in the top 10. In addition to offering residents a resort lifestyle, homebuyers will have the opportunity to choose from an amazing assortment of homes situated within the picturesque environment of one of the best U.S. communities. Within reach, residents can enjoy the best of Sarasota—renowned Gulf Coast Beaches, a myriad of social/cultural attractions, St. Armand's Circle, UTC shopping, various indoor and outdoor sports, etc.
ICON Management is well acquainted with the area as most of the communities they manage and serve are situated in Southwest and Central Florida. The ICON Team has been preparing for this new venture with great diligence and enthusiasm. "Being part of the preparation process to open such a world class facility has been an unforgettable experience. We couldn't be prouder and more excited to open Lennar's newest community with this Championship caliber golf course," says David Perritt, the Head Golf Professional of Lakewood National.
This is yet another exciting undertaking for the ICON team to showcase their aptitude in surpassing industry standards in property management, and in offering unrivaled genuine service to guests and members.
ICON Management Services, Inc. (est. 2007) is a Florida based company that has built a team of professionals such as on-staff Agronomists, PGA qualified golf professionals, Licensed Community Association Managers, PCAMs, Lifestyle and Fitness Directors, Accountants, and more—all with the expertise to deliver unparalleled management services. Regardless the complexity of needs, ICON will manage your Golf & Country Clubs, Community Associations, Resort Communities, Food and Beverage Departments, Tennis, etc. with a focus on creating, developing, and nurturing relationships (rather than generating customers). We set the standard by which all other management companies are judged as we strive to lead the way in providing world-class, deeply involved, and genuine service to some of the most prominent Clubs and Communities in Florida and beyond. ICON Team Members are role models who set an example of genuine hospitality—
Learn more about ICON at www.theiconteam.com or call (941) 747-7261. Follow the company on Google and Facebook - "ICON Management Services, Inc."
Contact
Sabina Hart
***@theiconteam.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse