January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

WebCE Named CE Quality Partner by CFP Board

 
 
DALLAS - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- WebCE®, the leading provider of online continuing education courses for insurance and financial planning professionals, was recently  a CE Quality Partner by CFP Board®.  The CE Quality Partner  program was launched in January, 2017,  and only a small group of Continuing Education Sponsors, including WebCE, were invited to participate.  To become (and remain) a Quality Partner, WebCE will subject its continuing education content to a higher level of scrutiny and peer review.    In return, WebCE will be recognized as a Quality Partner on the CFP Board website and granted administrative benefits, such as expedited program reviews.

At WebCE, we strive to deliver quality continuing education courses at an affordable price. Our comprehensive course catalog provides insurance and financial planning professionals with the education they need to be successful in their career.  WebCE's course material is constantly reviewed and updated by industry experts, so producers and financial planners can be confident we deliver relevant, up-to-date content.

"Becoming a CFP Board Quality Partner further underscores and reinforces our commitment to being the trusted source for online continuing education," said Anne Shropshire, Director of Content at WebCE.  "At WebCE, we are committed to delivering superior products and unmatched service every day."

WebCE's online continuing education courses for CFP®  practitioners start at just $6.95.  Most  of these continuing education courses are also approved for insurance credit.  To view a full list of available Continuing Education courses, go to www.webce.com (http://www.webce.com/?utm_source=webce&utm_medium=Fre...).

Click here for more information on CFP Board Quality Initiative (http://www.cfp.net/for-education-partners/continuing-educ...).

About WebCE: WebCE is the leading insurance continuing education provider in North America, delivering over 1,000,000 insurance continuing education courses every year.  Our online insurance continuing education catalog includes the largest selection of state-specific CE courses, including NAIC annuity training, long-term care, flood insurance training, ethics, law, and many more. Most of our online insurance CE courses also qualify for CFP CE, Adjuster CE, Public Adjuster CE, CHFC, CLU, RPA, and several other license designations.
