Zapp RideShare Plugs into MobileBridge to Charge Next Gen of Electric Ride Share Transportation
Innovative Electric Ride Share Company Climbs aboard Leading Mobile Engagement Platform to Power Advanced Customer Engagement via Mobile Channel While Expanding National Footprint
"The effectiveness of customer engagement via mobile is of the utmost importance for companies operating in the extremely crowded ride share space," said MobileBridge CEO, Eyal Oster. "Zapp RideShare presents a product unique to its competition and we aim to connect users not only to that product, but to the local areas hosting a Zapp presence with mobile marketing initiatives available natively through our platform."
Zapp's company mission is to change the way people commute around cities, college campuses and tourist areas while reducing carbon emissions with economical, low speed, electric rental vehicles. Zapp RideShare currently rents electric cycles, by the minute, half-hour, hour and more, and has plans of introducing new vehicles such as electric assisted bicycles and electric "jeep" style, 4 and 6 passenger vehicles in the near future. All vehicles are connected by the T-Mobile network allowing them to communicate with the Zapp mobile app. Zapp currently has a presence on the University of South Carolina campus, the city of Columbia, SC, and is soon expanding to select hotels in Key West, FL.
"The end goal for marketing teams in the app-based ride share industry is to better engage potential customers via mobile and to provide those potential customers an incentive to utilize your product," said Zapp RideShare CEO, Frank Scozzafava. "The functionality that MobileBridge provides allows us to not only present fun facts and games to our users, but more importantly allows us to present our users with great deals on their everyday purchases. College students are on a budget and if they have an affordable transportation option in Zapp along with saving money by using relevant coupons in our Zapp app, we've done our job."
Zapp RideShare has 10,000 plus current users and plans to grow to more than 100,000 by the end of 2017 through expanding to 6-10 additional locations throughout the U.S. This aggressive expansion plan is fueled by the current success of Zapp RideShare and will increase 10-fold with their franchise model. The first franchised locations will open in Q4 2017.
MobileBridge is driving the next generation of mobile solutions for organizations worldwide. Our leading mobile engagement platform provides businesses the power to easily deliver compelling mobile experiences, increase customer loyalty, and connect online and offline worlds to create new insights of your mobile customers to drive your business. With offices in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, we help companies like Volkswagen, Pirelli, and Burger King fast-track mobile success. For more information, visit www.mobilebridge.com.
