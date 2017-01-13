News By Tag
Miracle on the Hudson Survivor Dave Sanderson set to JOLT Ottawa and Kingston at TEDxQueensU
Dave Sanderson, the last passenger off US Airways Flight 1549, coming to Ottawa January 27th and Kingston January 28th-29th to speak at TEDx QueensU.
A rough and tumble college athlete who became a Security consultant to Tony Robbins, Oracle and other major companies, Dave didn't realize how events throughout his life would influence his perspective, culminating to define who he truly was in that one defining moment. And in that moment, he made a decision to play life stronger and bigger, rather than become fearful and broken; he likens to a jolt. He made a decision, a conviction to himself, that he would not be side-tracked by this event, rather use it to share what he learned during that fateful event. In doing so he has raised over 8 million dollars (USD) for the Red Cross through speaking engagements, flying weekly, if not daily, to destinations around North America.
He now brings his inspiring experience and outlook to TEDxQueensU in Kingston for their event on Sunday January 29th where he'll be sharing the life-altering lessons he learned through his life or death experience.
JOLT—the title of his new talk—will be focusing on PTGS (Post Traumatic Growth Syndrome); a condition which tends to occur in five general areas and refers to positive psychological change experienced as a result of adversity and other challenges in order to rise to a higher level of functioning, a "if I lived through that, I can live through anything" mentality.
"I'm truly honored and excited to speak at TEDx at Queens University in Kingston" says Dave about his upcoming visit, "What I learned after the Miracle on the Hudson was how midlife "jolts" can either derail us or propel us into remaking our lives. The goal of my TEDx talk is to reach a global audience who will resonate with my message and hopefully remember some of my learnings when they face their own "jolt" in life."
TEDxQueensU 2017 is a full-day experience on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 committed to ideas worth spreading. As an independently organized event following the TED format, TEDxQueensU 2017 seeks to showcase speakers from the Queen's University and Kingston communities who have a unique idea or story to share.
Dave will be available for on and off camera interviews in Ottawa – Friday, January 27th, and Kingston – Saturday, January 28th. For more information about Dave's speaking events, his book Moments Matter, or for media requests, please contact:
Rania Walker
PR and Media Engagement
rania@FrontDoorPR.com
416-258-8953
www.FrontDoorPR.com
About Dave Sanderson:
Since the Miracle on the Hudson, Dave Sanderson has built a career as a motivational speaker, mentor and author. Dave averages 100 speeches a year for major corporations across the world. In his presentations, he shares The 12 Pillars of Resourcefulness, precepts that enabled him to become a top producer in some of the largest sales organizations in the world and ultimately enabled him to survive the plane crash. He has raised over $7.5 million for the American Red Cross.
His dreams of playing college football were dashed when he suffered a career-ending knee injury. He attended James Madison University and was graduated with a BBA in International Business. He began his professional career in restaurant management, and went on to work as a National Account Manager for ADP; Management Consultant for KPMG; Senior Vice President of Sales for Genesis 10; Application Sales Manager for Oracle, and Security Director for Robbins Research International, Inc., An Anthony Robbins Company. He lives with Terri, his wife of 28 years and his four children — Chelsey, Colleen, Courtney and Chance — in Charlotte, North Carolina.
To learn more about Dave Sanderson, and for contact information, go to
www.DaveSandersonSpeaks.com.
On Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
On Twitter @DaveSanderson2.
LinkedIn: David Sanderson
ABOUT TEDxQUEENSU
By bringing together 500 attendees at the Isabel Bader Centre for the Performing Arts in Kingston, ON, curious questions and enlightening discussions are encouraged and enjoyed. Engaging startups, collaborative activities, and locally sourced food further each participant's experience, contributing to a dynamic and interactive space.
This year's theme, Square One, is the start of endeavours - the origin of fundamental thought. It brings us to the beginning and challenges us to consider new perspectives. Square One is not a result of failure, but rather a launchpad for achievements to come. We ask the question of each attendee: "What is your Square One?"
Please visit tedxqueensu.com for more information regarding the event and to purchase your ticket while availability lasts. For frequent updates and announcements, please follow TEDxQueensU's Facebook page (@TEDxQueensU)
