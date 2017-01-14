News By Tag
Keller Williams Legacy Announces 2017 Associate Leadership Council
Mark Simone, Profitability Committee:
The Profitability Committee monitor and analyzes income and expenses to improve overall profitability of the Market Center.
Annie Balcerzak, Growth Committee:
The Growth Committee assists in the overall growth of the Market Center. The Growth committee's mission is to work with Market Center leadership to identify and attract other associates to the Market Center.
Teal Clise, Productivity Committee:
The Productivity Committee assists in the implementation of training programs and training events to improve the overall productivity of the associates affiliated with the Market Center.
Jennifer Kramer De La Cruz, Culture Committee:
The Culture Committee oversees Market Center fundraising efforts to benefit KW Cares. The committee carries out also oversees charitable activities, including fundraising for individuals in need within the Market Center or the local community, as well as fundraising efforts.
Michael Schiff, Strategic Alliance:
The Strategic Alliance committee works together with strategic partners both inside and outside the market center to cultivate relationships beneficial to all associates. The committee will also cultivate the awareness of the strategic partners inside the Market Center.
Keller Williams Legacy is the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the nation, ranked as the #1 individual office by agent count, homes sold, and real estate volume sold in Baltimore City & Baltimore County. To learn more, visit www.kwlegacypikesville.com.
Tina Beliveau
4436609229
***@kw.com
