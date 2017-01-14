Keller Williams Legacy Announces 2017 Associate Leadership Council

15975295_ 1821213418130506_ 769153103425221687_ o

-- We are proud to announce our Associate Leadership Council of 2017. Our Associate Leadership Council operates as the "Board of Directors" to Keller Williams Legacy. This group of top producing leaders is committed to transforming lives through real estate, serving the associates of our office, and making a difference throughout their communities. Jennifer Kramer-De la Cruz, Annie Balcerzak Molloy, Mark Simone, Michael J. Schiff and Teal Clise - thank you for your service and leadership!The Profitability Committee monitor and analyzes income and expenses to improve overall profitability of the Market Center.The Growth Committee assists in the overall growth of the Market Center. The Growth committee's mission is to work with Market Center leadership to identify and attract other associates to the Market Center.The Productivity Committee assists in the implementation of training programs and training events to improve the overall productivity of the associates affiliated with the Market Center.The Culture Committee oversees Market Center fundraising efforts to benefit KW Cares. The committee carries out also oversees charitable activities, including fundraising for individuals in need within the Market Center or the local community, as well as fundraising efforts.The Strategic Alliance committee works together with strategic partners both inside and outside the market center to cultivate relationships beneficial to all associates. The committee will also cultivate the awareness of the strategic partners inside the Market Center.Keller Williams Legacy is the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the nation, ranked as the #1 individual office by agent count, homes sold, and real estate volume sold in Baltimore City & Baltimore County. To learn more, visit www.kwlegacypikesville.com.