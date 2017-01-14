 
News By Tag
* Keller Williams Legacy
* Real Estate
* Baltimore
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Keller Williams Legacy Announces 2017 Associate Leadership Council

 
 
15975295_1821213418130506_769153103425221687_o
15975295_1821213418130506_769153103425221687_o
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Keller Williams Legacy
Real Estate
Baltimore

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Baltimore - Maryland - US

BALTIMORE - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- We are proud to announce our Associate Leadership Council of 2017. Our Associate Leadership Council operates as the "Board of Directors" to Keller Williams Legacy. This group of top producing leaders is committed to transforming lives through real estate, serving the associates of our office, and making a difference throughout their communities. Jennifer Kramer-De la Cruz, Annie Balcerzak Molloy, Mark Simone, Michael J. Schiff and Teal Clise - thank you for your service and leadership!

Mark Simone, Profitability Committee:

The Profitability Committee monitor and analyzes income and expenses to improve overall profitability of the Market Center.

Annie Balcerzak, Growth Committee:

The Growth Committee assists in the overall growth of the Market Center.  The Growth committee's mission is to work with Market Center leadership to identify and attract other associates to the Market Center.

Teal Clise, Productivity Committee:

The Productivity Committee assists in the implementation of training programs and training events to improve the overall productivity of the associates affiliated with the Market Center.

Jennifer Kramer De La Cruz, Culture Committee:

The Culture Committee oversees Market Center fundraising efforts to benefit KW Cares. The committee carries out also oversees charitable activities, including fundraising for individuals in need within the Market Center or the local community, as well as fundraising efforts.

Michael Schiff, Strategic Alliance:

The Strategic Alliance committee works together with strategic partners both inside and outside the market center to cultivate relationships beneficial to all associates.  The committee will also cultivate the awareness of the strategic partners inside the Market Center.

Keller Williams Legacy is the fastest-growing real estate brokerage in the nation, ranked as the #1 individual office by agent count, homes sold, and real estate volume sold in Baltimore City & Baltimore County. To learn more, visit www.kwlegacypikesville.com.

Media Contact
Tina Beliveau
4436609229
***@kw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@kw.com
Posted By:***@kw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Keller Williams Legacy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share