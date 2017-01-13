News By Tag
And So To Bed – Winter Sale & New Product Range
Shoppers will not be disappointed with the vast array of historical designs included in the sale which features luxury beds, furniture, accessories, and linens. From dramatic hand-crafted Gothic four poster beds, to French style Louis XV furniture for those looking to achieve a level of opulence fit for a King, these expertly designed pieces suit all types of luxury interiors.
But those looking to make the greatest savings will have to move quickly. The Winter Sale is only running until the end of February 2017, and with each item hand finished by a highly skilled craftsperson, stock is limited.
Luxury Designs For The Young Professional
With over three decades of experience designing and producing antique-inspired handmade beds and furniture, And So To Bed are devoted to creating heirloom pieces to be cherished. And now their team of artisans have turned their hands to a brand new range of products which have been specially designed to appeal to the young professional. Launching later this year, the new designs will incorporate the high-quality finishes that are synonymous with And So To Bed, bringing their products to a whole new market.
