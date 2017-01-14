News By Tag
BETT 2017 First Look: Personal Projector Ltd Exhibition
Turn your projector into a portable, wireless interactive whiteboard and more
If you've ever wanted a large format interactive whiteboard you can fit in your bag and set up in minutes, you will definitely want to read our sneak preview of what we'll be showing at BETT!
Interactive (Portable) Whiteboards & Accessories
We have two products that will be released in the very near future that will let you turn any flat surface into a touch-sensitive interactive whiteboard up to 120" in size!
The first to be released is the Acer Smart Touch Kit, which is compatible with a number of Acer projectors (U5520B, U5320W, U5220, S1383WHne, S1283Hne, S1283e). It's a tiny dongle that fits onto the projector, along with an infrared sensor that you put on your projection surface, but there are a lot of features packed into this tiny device! Although the projectors themselves are not portable the Smart Touch Kit turns any flat surface into a whiteboard with a 10-point touch screen, meaning large groups can all use it at the same time. It's also finger touch compatible, so you don't need to buy a load of expensive accessories to use it.
The second is the Pico Genie Touch Display (pictured), which is cheaper than the Acer model and while it only offers a 2-point touch screen and must be used with a stylus it's much more portable. it works with the highly portable hand-held M550 Plus. The Touch Display connects as a separate accessory and takes advantage of the M550 Plus' 3 hour battery life to give you a truly portable wireless touch screen whiteboard you can take anywhere!
Both of these items are available for pre-order now
Ultra Short Throw Large Format Displays
Inspire students, parents and staff alike with large dynamic digital displays in your reception area, corridors, staff room, dining hall or classrooms. The real unique feature is how close this projector can sit to the wall and still be able to project a huge 120" image on any wall (even a coloured wall) so you are maximising space in small areas.
The Philips Screeneo 2.0 offers a Full HD display and 2000 lumens. Since the Screeneo sits so close to your projection surface, those 2000 lumens go much further, giving you an ultra bright display that can be seen in any light conditions. It features automatic colour correction technology, meaning you can even project onto most coloured walls without having to worry about image quality!
Wireless Projectors
Projectors are evolving beyond simply being pass through devices - the new breed of projectors have WiFi, inbuilt Android OS (that works with Apple products too!) and onboard memory so you can save files and apps onto the projector. This means you don't even need a PC or laptop to project from, just set up and go! What's more, projectors such as the Pico Genie M550 Plus and the Qumi Q3 Plus which we'll be exhibiting at BETT, have long battery lives (the M550 Plus has up to 3 hours) so you can take a whole lesson without a single wire in sight!
Also at the show will be wireless dongles that turn any projector into a wireless projector that connect to your iPad, android device or laptop (Win 7 and 8).
The Vivitek Qumi Q6 will also be at the show along with its bigger brother the Qumi Q7 with wireless dongle.
Full HD Portable LED Projector: Vivitek Qumi Q8
The long awaited, record-breaking Qumi Q8 will also be available to pre-order at the show. Its tiny size defies belief and it offers an amazing 1000 lumens and is the smallest Full HD (1080p) LED projector in the world.
Ultra Portable Short Throw Projectors
The Acer K138ST is the latest in ultra portable short throw projection so you can get a bigger image close up to the wall. If you are tight on space in your classroom then short throw projection is a must! The K138ST benefits from an 800 lumen LED light source and offers phenomenal value, meaning it is a quality budget option.
To view our full range of short throw projectors, click HERE
