Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Celebrates at Annual Awards
Reveling in the theme, Leaders of the Pack, the celebration showcased denim, leather and lace, and a thundering fleet of new bikes. Jacksonville's family owned and operated Adamec Harley-Davidson dealership professionally staged the setting, adding to the excitement.
"Without question, our company is the leader of the pack," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Broker/Executive Vice President Christy Budnick. "We're not just a real estate company that lists and sells residential real estate. We have a complete home services team including residential real estate sales, corporate relocation, new home sales, property management, a title company, mortgage and home warranty company relationships. We are the very best at what we do and our clients are at the center of everything. We are focused on providing customers with exceptional service and individualized solutions."
While the festivities honored serious business, those attending enjoyed a tremendous amount of camaraderie and entertainment. Company leaders shared their vision with energetic and insightful skits. Crafted in the humorous style and tone of a Saturday Night Live segment, the skits illuminated the company's core values and ideologies: Advocate, Collaborate and Celebrate!
The production featured a video guest appearance from Earl Lee, who prior to his retirement served as chief executive officer for HSF Affiliates, LLC. During the program, the company voted on additional ideologies or 'isms' that best define the company, and enjoyed instant polling results that mapped out priorities for the rest of the year. Company leaders announced their commitment and investment to the team with specialized coaching and training available to all sales associates.
"We have the absolute best team of Realtors in the world and we can't thank them enough for their loyalty and contributions to the company's success," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer.
Company awards were presented throughout the program, highlighting numerous achievements including the Northeast Florida real estate firm's remarkable success in 2016.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's 2016 average sales price increased by more than 10 percent over the previous year. Additionally, the company's closed sales of homes priced above $500,000 in 2016 increased by 18 percent over 2015 results. The company outperformed the Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service (MLS), which reported a 14 percent increase in 2016 closed sales priced above $500,000 over the previous year.
The annual awards celebration honored the company's 2016 top producers for their performance, accomplishments and sales success. The Top Company Award Winners include:
Anita Vining of the San Marco office led as Top Producer with more than $34 million in closed sales.
Stefanie Bernstein of the St. Augustine office was named Top Listing Agent. Bernstein also was honored as the company's Top Transaction Agent with more than 190 transactions.
Liz Bobeck of the Metropolitan office was honored as Top Sales Agent with 78 sales units.
The Lisa Barton Team of the Ponte Vedra Beach/Nocatee office was recognized as the Top Producing Team with more than $27 million in closed sales.
Brittany McGuire of the St. Augustine office was named Rookie of the Year.
The St. Augustine Office, under the leadership of Broker/Manager Ann King, received the Chairman's Cup, which recognizes over achievement of budget targets in a number of categories, including client feedback, recruiting, listing sides, closed sides, per person productivity, closed volume and profitability.
The celebration will continue into February with the Top Producer "Bikers Ball" Gala, a special invitation-only party for more than 80 of the company's award-winning Realtors at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens.
"We are so proud of our team's tremendous achievements and their unstoppable desire to serve clients," said Sherrer. "We are excited and looking forward to an outstanding 2017, accentuating the values that made us extraordinary throughout our 28-year history."
Connect with the best at www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
