January 2017





The Main Reason Why You Need to Get an Instagram Business Account!

Pros and cons of Instagram business accounts, is it worth it to switch from a personal one? Let's consider new functions and analytical tools.
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In 2016 Instagram has announced new Business Accounts that will give companies additional opportunities to promote their business.

Now that a little time has passed after the release, let us consider the pros and cons of switching from a personal account to a business one, and the intricacies of changing the account type.

Let's start with setting up a business account

The process of switching to a business account consists of 4 simple steps that shouldn't give you any difficulties:

1.  Go to profile settings and select "Switch to Business Profile";
2.  Next, login to Facebook in the popup window that will come up;
3.  Select the company's page from the list, or create a new one;
4.  Fill in the contact information;
5.  Great, your Instagram business account is ready!

What new options are there?

• "Contact us" button in the information header;
• A hyperlink with the address is displayed below the active link to the    website;
• The feature of promoting individual posts;
• Product category under the brand name;
• Publication statistics;
• General statistics.

You will find the detailed information on setting up a business account and the description of all new features in our article: https://elfsight.com/blog/2017/01/how-to-create-instagram....

The cons of switching to a business account

I think that Facebook has its reasons for wanting to find out who's who on Instagram. A distinct line between personal and business profiles will make it more "efficient" in deciding who and where to display in the feed. I see it like this: "Are you a business? Well, then promote your publications to increase the outreach".

There haven't been any serious changes in shaping the feed so far, and a small decrease in publications' outreach can be attributed to natural reasons. Does this mean that Instagram has given up differentiating between personal and company posts? I don't think so, rather, right now it's running tests on small groups to be able to seamlessly implement the new algorithms.

The pros of switching to a business account

Business accounts are definitely a huge step forward. If you're running a business, you need to switch to a business account, as Facebook provides business accounts with very interesting analytics and promotion tools.

New opportunities to evaluate the efficiency of your publications and your strategy as such. Contact information that's got to increase the conversion of your Instagram traffic to clients. All these new features are worth trying to switch your personal account to the business mode.

