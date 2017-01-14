Trigur launches its full range of LED TVs on Amazon

Contact

-- Trigur, a brand under Trigur Electronics India Pvt Ltd, is coming up with its full range of LED TVs on Amazon. Trigur comes with great quality, innovative designs at very affordable price. Seeing the product quality, design, after sales service network and pricing; Trigur seems to offer stiff competition to other players in the market during the coming months. The company is offering complete range of TV's having HD ready, Full HD and smart TV models; at the lowest prices across all the product segments.Amazon.in is one of the largest marketplaces and is successful in penetrating across the product categories, especially Consumer Electronics, TV and Large Appliances. This association shall help Trigur to leverage Amazon.in's extensive reach and fast delivery network to reach customers in far corners of the country. Working closely with Amazon.in to develop a mix of marketplace & exclusive brand promotion, would also help Trigur in increasing the top-line by selling quality products at affordable prices.Trigur aims to improve people's life by offering quality products at reasonable price and is a keen brand under 'make in India' program. According to Mr. Karan Bedi, Director Trigur Electronics India Pvt Ltd, "we aim to build this partnership beyond market place and would be adding product lines under 4K and Curve TV segments. Our mission is to offer world class products with cost economy and affordability to Amazon's customers."About Trigur ElectronicsTrigur Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, incorporated in 2016, with the aim to improve people's quality of life by technological innovation. Our motive is to provide the highest quality products and reliable services at reasonable prices to consumers, through innovative and directly associated distribution networkTrigur was formed to bring out the cutting edge technology that can reach every part of the country. Instead of focussing on cutting down the cost of the production to make products cheaper, we are focusing on high quality parts so as to bring out the exceptional product that has an edge over the other products in its segment