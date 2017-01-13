News By Tag
Have trouble falling a sleep? Yoga can help
Researchers at Harvard Medical school conducted a study and found that yoga improved: sleep efficiency, total sleep time, total wake time, the time it took to fall asleep, and the duration of sleep of the participants.
Insomnia is a common sleeping disorder and many have experienced it from time to time. Although common, without treatment it can lead to serious medical conditions. People with insomnia have a higher risk of heart attacks, suffer from inflammation in the body and experience negative effects on cognition and the brain.
We can go on and on about the negative effects of anxiety, stress and insomnia. So, let's focus on the good news. Yoga is a physical activity that promotes comprehensive wellness. It attempts to create harmony between the mind, body and your surroundings. Yoga postures also improve blood circulation and balance the hormones in your brain, which in turn can normalize your sleep cycle! Yoga is also known to help in relieving stress by bringing more awareness to your body.
So, next time you are suffering from insomnia, try these five yoga poses that can help you relax and help you fall asleep.
1. Cat stretch
2. Shoulder stand
3. Plough pose
4. Downward dog
5. Seated forward bend
Remember, a bit of meditation and yoga is always an investment that will pay your body long-term dividends. A good night's rest and a healthy body are more important than a never-ending workload. Even a machine needs a regular oil change and maintenance to function properly. The human body is way more fragile than a machine. It needs proper care and attention.
Visit for More Info: https://www.indianyogaassociation.com
