Buy an electric fire in the Superior Fires winter sale

CHRISTCHURCH, England - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Beat the January blues by giving your home a refresh; from re-decorating the walls to replacing your old fireplace with a new electric fire, it is time to get your home ready for the spring ahead. With the Superior Fires winter sale, you can save up to half-price on some of the most beautiful and popular fires stocked, while stocks last! The sale ends on 2nd February 2017 so take a look at the range today!

It is never too late in the winter to invest in an electric or gas fire, as with a 3 or 5-year guarantee, you can save yourself money and get prepped for the years ahead, assured that your fire will last. Bring the warming glow to the room of your choice and take a look at the wide selection of fires available to suit every room and every taste.

These unmissable savings can be found on electric fires such as the Pasadena. This beautiful fire can either be wall-mounted or freestanding, depending on your requirements, making for a versatile choice. It also has 3 different bed options including a log effect and real pebbles, as well as a flame only setting so that even in the summer, this will be a wonderful addition to any room.

The latest addition to the sale is the Merrion, a gas fire which has savings of over half-price! With 100% efficiency, you can be sure that this will be a money-saving investment that brings your living room to life for just £216, down from £445.

Take a look at the fire calculator on the Superior Fires website to help you find a fire that will work well within the space required. This will offer advice on the output needs and let you know if a flueless fire would be suitable.

When purchasing a fire through Superior Fires, for just £30 you can have a bespoke home survey and quote for installation, ensuring that you choose the perfect electric fires (https://www.superiorfires.co.uk/electric-fires.html) for your home and it is fitted in a simple and hassle free way. Take a look today so not to miss out on the big winter savings!

