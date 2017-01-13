Business Advisory Service shortlisted for Third Party Intermediary of the Year in the 2016 Energy Awards

-- Business Advisory Service, one of the UK's leading independent Energy Consultancies, has been shortlisted for the Energy Awards 2016 in the 'Third Party Intermediary of the Year' category.In the last 12 months, Business Advisory Service has experienced success in securing competitive energy contracts on behalf of UK businesses. Its unique energy management platform, OpenView and strong customer support have helped it win more customers which has fuelled growth for the company.In announcing Business Advisory Service as a finalist, the organisers congratulated the company's success within this hotly contested sector.Commenting on the announcement, Chris Shaw, CEO of Business Advisory Service, said "The Energy Awards are recognised within the industry as being one of the most coveted in the UK. To be a finalist is not just an honour, but a recognition of the dedication, investment and commitment Business Advisory Service has made to delivering first class energy consultancy services to UK businesses."About The Business Advisory ServiceBusiness Advisory Service is one of the UK's leading independent Energy Consultancies, helping Corporate and SME businesses manage, monitor and save on their energy costs.Currently, with an energy portfolio of over £600m, and having helped over 20,000 businesses save over £42m since 2006, we have justifiably earned a reputation of openness and innovation.The Business Advisory Service has the expertise, supplier relationships and technology to help you find the most reliable energy supplier with the most competitive price and continues to bring a vast range of fixed, flexible and bespoke products to market. In addition to energy procurement, we provide a full range of energy-related services which include:· Gas & Electricity Procurement· Invoice Validation· Data Management· Portfolio Management· Carbon Management· Energy Audits & Compliance