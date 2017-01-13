Belvoir raises almost £16,000 for charity

Belvoir offices have completed a series of fundraising events to support local and national charities. A team from Belvoir's Central Office participating in a sponsored Tour de Belvoir, covering 1,107 miles on bikes, treadmills and rowing machines.

Contact

Belvoir

***@headlinesjournalism.co.uk Belvoir

End

-- "This truly was an amazing effort by so many people in the network, and I am incredibly proud of everyone who took part, and delighted that so many clients, contractors and supporters donated their time and money so generously,"says Dorian Gonsalves, Belvoir's Chief Operating Officer."The Tour de Belvoir was a great feat, as the team aimed to complete 795 miles, representing the distance between Belvoir's most southerly office in Plymouth, to our most northerly office in Orkney. However, the team completely smashed their target by completing 1,107 miles and raising over £1500 for Alzheimer's Research UK."Our Belvoir Telford office also participated in a one thousand mile challenge, raising over £2000 for Guide Dogs for the Blind, the team at Belvoir Haywards Heath did a fire walk raising over £1000 for their local hospice and Belvoir Lichfield completed a 6k Rudolph Run in festive fancy dress, raising £850 for the St. Giles Hospice, Whittington."Gary Pemberton of Belvoir Warrington participated in the gruelling London to Paris bike ride, whilst his wife Amanda completed the London Marathon, raising over £3000 in the process, and Belvoir Northwich and Congleton raised £3387 for Macmillan through their annual charity golf day. Belvoir Wrexham took a less energetic, but nevertheless very effective approach - donating £25 from the sale of every property to the Nightingale Hospice, raising £1500 for this very deserving cause."Many other offices took part in our charity initiative through all kinds of events such as Christmas jumper days, raffles, and coffee mornings. Belvoir Shrewsbury joined forces with Shrewsbury Town Football Club to organise a competition specifically for children in long-stay hospital care, offering the winning family free tickets to two home games and a three-course lunch at the ground, which was very successful."Belvoir has some incredibly generous franchise owners and staff, who donate their time to charity. For example, in Belvoir Belfast, Marketing Manager Pauline Ringland gifted her time to a charity that supports families of sick and premature babies – taking part in a Santa's Grotto Village event."In total Belvoir raised almost £16,000 for national and local charities of their choice, and this is an incredible achievement. Many Belvoir franchise owners have events planned for 2017 and we are looking forward to celebrating our charity champions at the Belvoir Annual Awards later this year."