January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Decksouth selected "Best of Houzz" for 2017

 
 
Screen Porch with custom putting green
Screen Porch with custom putting green
 
Listed Under

ATLANTA - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Decksouth, Inc of Marietta, GA

Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

Over 40 Million Monthly Unique Users Nominated Best Home Building,

Remodeling and Design Professionals in North America and Around the World

Marietta, GA, January 19, 2017 –Decksouth of Marietta, GA has won "Best Of Customer Service" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The Georgia based design build firm was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners' work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A "Best Of Houzz 2017" badge will appear on winners' profiles, as a sign of  their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Decksouth," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."

About Decksouth

An outdoor living design build firm specializing in custom decks, porches and patios based in Marietta, GA.  Founded in 1999 by John Lea, the company has serviced over 2500 customers since its inception.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com

Mike Reasons
Decksouth
***@decksouth.com
Source:Decksouth
Email:***@decksouth.com
