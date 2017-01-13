 
DigitiseIT completes a Unique Herculean Project!

DigitiseIT has achieved another feat and added another feather in its cap by completing a unique Herculean project!
 
 

PUNE, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- DigitiseIT has achieved another feat and added another feather in its cap by completing a unique Herculean project! A USA based customer assigned the challenging task of redrawing site drawings from old legacy drawings.  The building was a complicated structure consisting of a labyrinth of passages and corridors, basement, electricity room, guard quarters, canteen, storage room etc. A complex structure of this kind is bound to have a network of water pipelines and sewage treatment plants.

The team at DigitiseIT consisting of plumbing design experts and CAD technicians work in unison to design the best sewage recycling projects that serve human needs and promote healthcare. The staff are well versed in the mandates of the Pollution Control Board, leading to flawless installation drawings.

DigitiseIT expert team has successfully carried out the challenging task of CAD conversion of the complicated structure. Already having won several accolades in CAD Drawing, this is another feather in their cap!

http://digitiseit.co.in

Source:Digitise IT India Private Limited
Email:***@digitiseit.co.in
Tags:Cad, 3d Modeling
Industry:Architecture
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Awards
