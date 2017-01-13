 
News By Tag
* Iso Accreditation
* Sap One
* Cloud It
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fulham
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Codestone achieves ISO accreditation

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Iso Accreditation
Sap One
Cloud It

Industry:
Business

Location:
Fulham - London, Greater - England

Subject:
Earnings

FULHAM, England - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Codestone is today (18 January 2017) pleased to announce that the company has secured two ISO accreditations.

The first is ISO 9001, the quality management system standard, and the second is ISO 27001, the information security management system, which were awarded following a lengthy process with third party audits by independent assessors QMS.

Dan Hobson, Chief Commercial Officer for Codestone, said: "ISO accreditation is something that we have aspired to achieve for a while now so to have this under our belt is a great achievement. ISO accreditation ensures we adhere to the highest possible quality standards and is essential to our progress as a business as we engage with larger clients and bigger projects. I would like to thank all those involved at Codestone that helped us achieve this milestone."

For customers, the ISO accreditations are an official recognition of the high-quality service they can expect from the company with an assurance that robust and secure systems are in place.

Arguably the world's most recognised quality management system, ISO 9001 helps organisations to increase efficiency, deliver consistently high levels of service and continually improve their operational performance. Codestone gained the accreditation by showing that the company has systems and processes in place to, amongst other things, identify present customer needs and future requirement, ensure all regulatory requirements are met for your products and services and assess risks and identify opportunities for your business.

ISO 27001 accreditation shows that the systems and processes are in place to assess and prevent information security risks – particularly vital with the work that Codestone does. The accreditation validates our ability to keep confidential information secure, exchange information securely and manage and minimise risk exposure.

Notes for editors

Codestone is a leading multi-discipline IT technology group that use the best that technology has to offer to improve the businesses and lives of our customers, both in the UK and internationally. We provide world-class solutions to our customers and we push the boundaries of innovation in designing and building our own products, thus setting us apart from the crowd. Our rich portfolio of products and solutions provides for a wide diversity of needs, from ERP to Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas) and beyond.

To find out more about the work Codestone does, visit http://www.codestone.net.

Contact
Codestone
pw@codestone.net
End
Source:Codestone
Email:***@codestone.net
Tags:Iso Accreditation, Sap One, Cloud It
Industry:Business
Location:Fulham - London, Greater - England
Subject:Earnings
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share