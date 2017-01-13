News By Tag
Resolve Dell Laptop issues from Dell Laptop Tech Support
• From Dell Laptop, first remove the power cord.
• Then remove the battery.
• After that, remove the hard drive.
• User will have to check the battery area of size coin, in the hard drive.
• Then remove the cover of the RAM.
• Again look for coin cell battery.
• Remove the other removable parts like optical drives, USB or carbus adapters etc.
• Disconnect all the cables.
• Finally remove the motherboard.
• Now look on both sides of it to check the location of CMOS battery.
• Remove the CMOS battery and keep the system idle for at least 1 hour.
• Reassemble the system again taking care of what part was connected where.
• This will reset system to its factory default.
• Now no password is required for booting.
• User will be asked to save general settings again like date and time etc.
For any other query or technical issue, consult with the technical executives at Dell customer service.
