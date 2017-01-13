 
Resolve Dell Laptop issues from Dell Laptop Tech Support

 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- BIOS stands for Basic Input Output System. Every machine has it's information about input and output system and this information can be seen by login to the system before the machine boots up. With this BIOS password, user can log in to the system. In Dell laptops, this BIOS password is stored in a CMOS battery. As any two systems are not alike, locating this CMOS is very difficult. When located and the password discovered, all the settings get back to the factory default and reset other BIOS settings. Here is the way to break the BIOS password in Dell laptop.

• From Dell Laptop, first remove the power cord.
• Then remove the battery.
• After that, remove the hard drive.
• User will have to check the battery area of size coin, in the hard drive.
• Then remove the cover of the RAM.
• Again look for coin cell battery.
• Remove the other removable parts like optical drives, USB or carbus adapters etc.
• Disconnect all the cables.
• Finally remove the motherboard.
• Now look on both sides of it to check the location of CMOS battery.
• Remove the CMOS battery and keep the system idle for at least 1 hour.
• Reassemble the system again taking care of what part was connected where.
• This will reset system to its factory default.
• Now no password is required for booting.
• User will be asked to save general settings again like date and time etc.

For any other query or technical issue, consult with the technical executives at Dell customer service.
website:- http://www.customerhelptech.com/dell-customer-service
