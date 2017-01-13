News By Tag
Wharfedale Pro loudly announces the CPD4800
The CPD series of power amplifiers has become a trusted tool for many gigging musicians, tours and installations since its introduction in 2014. Wharfedale Pro now expands this 4 model lineup with the introduction of the new CPD4800 which delivers breathtaking, top of the range power.
The 2U Class H amp delivers an earth shattering 4800 watts when bridged into 4Ω. Weighing in at only 23.5kg the CPD4800 also has the best weight:power ratio in the series.
Current CPD owners will instantly recognise the practical front panel design with its removable air filters, venting and robust construction. CPD4800 also includes the familiar parallel, stereo and bridge mode switching found in the rest of the lineup. However, around the back, the CPD4800 now features the addition of 5-way binding posts to ensure easy installation into many types of setup.
Summary
New - 4800watts when bridged into 4Ω
New - 2 * 5-way binding posts
Robust construction
Parallel, Stereo and Bridge modes
Limiter switch
Thermal protect, Over-current protect, Output DC protect, Output short protect, Power on/off muting
For more information contact your Wharfedale Pro distributor or visit www.wharfedalepro.com
_____________________
About Wharfedale Pro
Born from one of Britain's most prestigious and sought after audio brands, Wharfedale Pro is a leading developer and manufacturer of loudspeakers, amplifiers, mixers, microphones and signal processors. Since the early 1980's when Wharfedale PA systems were first created they have evolved using world class expertise and technology. Their state of the art vertically integrated factory ensures that build quality from component through to end product is second to none, resulting in a finished product just as the designers intended.
_____________________
