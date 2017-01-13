News By Tag
Net Platforms Ltd Ready to Create a Reorganization in IT Support Market with IT Support in London
Net Platforms Ltd, a leading provider of IT, computer and network solutions, has introduced committed growth plans as it sets its places on offering the growing outsourced IT support services.
Net Platforms has recently introduced that they are ready to more focus on its fast-growing IT, telephony business. Net Platforms believes there's a substantial development opportunity in offering 10-150 employee businesses with an extensive outsourced IT support service tailored towards the needs of the industry.
Net Platforms's new service aims to deal with the IT support needs of businesses that don't want a full-time IT department, but require an inexpensive service using the reassurance associated with an IT helpdesk, an active disaster recovery plan along with a predictive monitoring as well as maintenance plan to make sure networks as well as servers work well. Net Platforms will also offers consultancy and services to assist people to develop their IT infrastructure and incorporate the most advanced technology like cloud computing.
The brand new Net Platforms service guarantees cost benefits of up to 65% when compared with businesses' in-house IT support teams. Their clients will benefit using their substantial acquisition of IT support technicians and also the latest diagnostic as well as remote network monitoring solutions.
Net Platforms has centers in London, Essex and Sydney which will all provide a 24/7 service. To reduce any system downtime for enterprises, nearly all IT issues are resolved by Net Platforms's professionals logging-in remotely, backed-up using a team of on-site professionals ready if a physical site visit is needed. Net Platforms technicians offer customers with the IT expert they can contact for advice - to offer an impartial approach to upgrading and also improving IT systems.
With extensive experience of serving the SME sector, building a wide portfolio of sites throughout the London - Net Platforms will develop its hard-won reputation within the telephony sector with a dedication to provide the best value and customer support to the IT support industry. The company aims to create procuring IT supports easy and simple, to 'products' solutions within a market which is viewed as difficult to understand by end-user businesses. Within its marketing and sales target, Net Platforms will be doubling the size of its field sales team as a way to target areas across London as well as southeast England.
Charandeep Sandhu, managing director, Net Platforms Ltd, said:
"Net Platforms come with an enviable track record in delivering top quality IT Support and Services, and we act in partnership together with our clients to help support along with build their IT facilities. Getting the fundamentals right in terms of IT support and disaster recovery is essential for any business and when this is in place, companies are in a good position to analyze new technology which will help enhance their business. Net Platforms can work as a reliable IT support company in London for businesses for the day-to-day problems and help to develop for future years."
About Net Platforms Ltd
Net Platforms Ltd offers a wide variety of office technology solutions for the 21st Century. By way of its outstanding customer target around design, installation as well as maintenance of office technology options, Net Platforms has developed long lasting partnerships with customers and vendors alike. An independently owned company, the Net Platforms Ltd has experienced extraordinary growth since its formation in 2004.
With head office in London, Net Platforms provides the full sources of a major national company delivered via a local point of contact. Net Platforms spends heavily in management procedures and staff training to make sure a first class service throughout all of its core business actions. Net Platforms is a favored supplier for many of the top It support companies in London and its technicians experience the highest levels of certification in the market. For more details, check out http://www.netplatforms.co.uk/
