Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce to host 2017 Wedding Tourism Sneak Peek
Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya announcing the launch of the $1.2 million media campaign for 2017.
Las Vegas continues to be the Wedding Capital of the World, yet in recent years that title has been put to the test. Launching last March, the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce (LVWCC) has worked closely with the Clark County Clerk to market and unify this diverse industry. Through the efforts of this public/private partnership, marriage licenses issued in Clark County have stabilized, year to year, after a decade of decline – a great step for this $2 billion per year industry. To further this effort, the LVWCC launches its inaugural Wedding Tourism Sneak Peek 2017 this Thursday with presentations from local dignitaries, government staff and tourism experts.
WHO:
Hosted by former Nevada Lt. Governor Lorraine Hunt-Bono whose vision spearheaded an international travel brand for Nevada and Las Vegas, the event held at the Copa Room at The Bootlegger Bistro is a nod to its 2016 launch. The event will include presentations from:
· Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya announcing the launch of the $1.2 million media campaign for 2017
· Cheryl Smith and Colleen Yoshida with the LVCVA
· Tyson McKay from Dot Vegas presenting interactive wedding website demos
· David Riggleman, City of Las Vegas
· Travel Nevada/Nevada Magazine
· LVWCC President Kris Labuda speaking on past and current initiatives
Speakers will also be available for interview before presentations begin.
WHEN: Thursday, January 19, 2017
6 p.m. – Mix and Mingle
6:45 p.m. – Presentations begin
8 p.m. – Event ends
WHERE:
The Copa Room inside The Bootlegger Bistro
7700 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
At the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Robindale Road
Media is welcome to attend for coverage, please notify Aimee Stephens of interest at 702.550.3915 or Press@LVWeddingChamber.com.
Additional Information:
The LVWCC is a public/private partnership between the Clark County Clerk's office and the Las Vegas wedding industry to promote the $2 billion local industry within Clark County. Spearheaded by County Clerk Lynn Goya, the alliance is designed to reinvigorate wedding tourism to Southern Nevada.
This mixer is open to business members seeking more information on the LVWCC, information on how to expand their wedding business or those interested in expanding the economic impact of wedding tourism in Nevada and Clark County. $10 Admission. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres, no host bar. RSVPs recommended;
Media Contact
Aimee Stephens, Vegas Weddings
702.550.3915
***@vegasweddings.com
