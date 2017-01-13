News By Tag
Take a holiday this February half term
Enjoy Cornwall all year round at our luxury cottages and the upcoming February half term is the perfect opportunity to take a well-earned family or romantic break.
Half term will be here before you know it, so best be prepared if you are planning a short family friendly holiday in Cornwall, book one of our cottages, with prices starting at just £430! We are also offering some special extras, including choosing your favourite cottage free of charge, bringing your four-legged friend for free and a complimentary box of chocolates or bottle of wine; the perfect treat after a day of travelling to Cornwall.
Our cottages are also in a prime location for visiting the attractions nearby which are open all year round, so you can explore Cornwall while enjoying 5-star luxury accommodation. Our February Half Term offer also includes free entry for two adults to Trebah Gardens or the Lost Gardens of Heligan, and free entry for children to the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth.
There are lots of other exciting things to do this half term too, so be ready to fill your diaries with lots of exciting activities! There is wild art at Godolphin, nature trails around various National Trust estates and birds to see at Glendurgan. The Eden Project is putting on a kids' book festival like no other, and the young children can let their imagination run wild at StoryFest. At the Paradise Park in Hayle, kids can dress up as pirates and fairies for fancy dress week, and there is a quiz trail the whole family can be a part of – with a prize at the end!
Visit here https://www.thevalleycornwall.co.uk/
Valentine's Weekend Offer
At The Valley, we are not just providing families with a fun getaway in February, but also giving couples an exciting three-night break for a Valentine's Day surprise. Instead of just the usual chocolates, flowers or presents, why not treat your loved one to a luxury Valentines escape to The Valley and a stay in one of our 5-star two bedroom cottages with a private hot tub?
From only £71 per person, per night, for a 3-night break, you can make this Valentine's Day one to remember. Arriving on either Friday 10th February or Saturday 11th, the Valentine's package escape includes a bottle of champagne on arrival and a dozen red roses in your cottage. Very romantic!
If you want to add cycle hire, massage treatments or surf lessons to make your Valentine's Day the ideal getaway, just call our friendly reservations team who can make arrangements on your behalf.
The Valley
***@the-valley.co.uk
