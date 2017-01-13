News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Survey Reveals U.S. Retailers Continue to Miss the Mark on Mobile Expectations of Consumers
Undercover Customers and DMI's Proprietary Mobile Maturity Model Reveal Gap Between Consumer Expectation and Retail Experience
Key Findings:
• Significant gap between reality and customers' expectations:
• The leaders are pulling ahead: The top five retailers continued to widen the gap with their competition, improving 16 points year-over-year compared to only a five-point increase by the average retailer. While the leaders understand and are investing in today's on-the-go buying trends, most are still behind in delivering what consumers desire when it comes to improving the in-store shopping experience.
• Watch the Mobile Reliants: The Mobile Reliants audience remains the primary target for in-store experiences, yet brands are underserving them today. 33 percent of shoppers were profiled as having three or more mobile shopping applications on their devices, using their device "a lot" or "all day" and regularly or always using their device while shopping in-store.
• Meet expectations, get rewarded: The usage of mobile devices in retail purchasing is accelerating, and expectations are outpacing improvements in customer experience. Shoppers see increasing value in apps designed specifically to support in-store shopping. 80 percent of the general population and 91 percent of Mobile Reliants say such tools would improve the in-store shopping experience.
Jay Sunny Bajaj, DMI founder and CEO, said:
"2015 saw a dramatic shift in retailers' awareness of the potential to enhance the in-store experience for shoppers by leveraging their mobile devices. This year's survey reveals that retailers who are investing in an enhanced in-store shopping experience are heading in the right direction, but there is still a significant gap between the haves and the have-nots. Those who provide a quality mobile experience will create the loyalty and market share so critical to retail success."
DMI did not work with any specific retailer to accomplish this study, performing all assessments as undercover customers visiting brick-and-mortar stores. Assessment criteria are included in the report.
About DMI:
DMI, the world's first end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business through mobility, DMI has expertise in mobile strategy, UX, web and app development, omni-channel commerce, brand and marketing, big data management and analytics, and secure mobile device, app and data management. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.
PR Contacts:
US
Kim Dearborn
Nadel Phelan, Inc.
831-440-2407
kim@nadelphelan.com
International
Laura Cahill
AxiCom
+2083924071
laura.cahill@
Corporate
Stacy Greiner
DMI
240-200-5878
sgreiner@dminc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse