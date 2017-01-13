News By Tag
AgileBio announces a new mobile app: LabCollector Stock Manager
AgileBio, a leading global provider of collaborative tools that enhance research productivity and traceability to scientist teams in industry and academia announces a new app for mobile phones.
Scientific Lab teams can now use the app to manage the stock of their items. James from LabCollector says '' The use of the app is very simple. In only three or four clicks your first item is scanned and updated in LabCollector''
Indeed, the mobile app is designed explicitly to be compatible with the all-in-One Lab Notebook and management platform: LabCollector.
The Barcode reader uses the camera in your mobile device and can decode both 1D and 2D codes.
LabCollector Stock Manager allows to users to use the app offline, without internet connection and send stock movement files easily and quickly by email or file download.
The App makes use of additional features within the mobile device, just like our previous app. The LabCollector team is aware that there is a lot of functionality built into mobile devices such as phones and tablets. The barcode scanner is able to also use your devices light or flash to aid in barcode scanning.
The app fills a gap to help with ensuring that stocks and inventories are easily and accurately maintained.
Pierre Rodrigues, the founder of AgileBio says, "With this new app, we wanted to allow lab staff to use the mobile devices they all already have on them to quickly remove chemicals from the shelfs and trace those movements. For the more active labs, the same app can be used on industrial PDA instead. But using personal phones will avoid looking for the proper device hidden somewhere in the lab"
About AgileBio
AgileBio is a leader in providing collaborative tools that enhance research productivity and traceability to scientist teams in industry and academia. AgileBio's mission is to develop flexible and innovative software, such as our main product, LabCollector, and thus, turn research teams into more agile structures. LabCollector is a unique Intranet based software, allowing centralized management of all your lab data. By using LabCollector, lab teams can benefit from efficient information sharing and access. AgileBio also builds and implements customized and packaged IT solutions that meet the demand of highly competitive companies and labs. Our clients turn to us time and time again because they trust us to get things right from the start.
Visit http://labcollector.com for more information
