CommLab India Organizes the 'E-learning Summit 2017' Across India
As a global leader in technology-enabled learning solutions, and a pioneer in the field of custom e-learning for 16 years, CommLab intends to share its knowledge and experience with Learning professionals to create awareness about the power of e-learning to solve corporate training challenges. The one-day interactive workshop is by invitation only to enlightened training managers and Learning professionals of different industry verticals and business functions from Indian corporate majors.
RK Prasad, CEO and Co-founder of CommLab India said of this one of its kind summit, "It is an educational event to empower Learning professionals to use e-learning and technology-enabled training on par with the Fortune 500 organizations."
Chief Learning Architects of CommLab India from USA and Canada along with the CEO and other senior managers will present interactive, informative sessions on the latest technology-enabled learning trends, blending classroom training and e-learning, choosing the right Learning Management System (LMS), gauging organizational readiness for m-learning, and the myth of exaggerated e-learning costs.
Attendees will also participate in panel discussions with e-learning advocates in India, on the driving and restraining forces of e-learning implementation, and get to know practical solutions. The combination of CommLab's expertise and discussions with industry heavyweights makes this event unique, and one that Learning professionals need to attend to equip themselves with required knowledge to implement e-learning in their organizations.
To register for the event Visit: http://www.commlabindia.com/
About CommLab India
CommLab India is a global e-learning company that has been providing custom learning solutions to more than 100 organizations in 30+ countries for the last 16 years. Its learning solutions include e-learning courseware development, m-learning solutions, translation of online courses, and hosting and managing training materials on LMS.
CommLab India helps organizations achieve their business goals through just-in-time product knowledge training, ERP implementation trainings, onboarding training, compliance trainings, and more.
CommLab India
