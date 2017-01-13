 
Industry News





BankerBhai Launches Home Loan EMI calculator

 
 
DELHI, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The need for this Home Loan EMI Calculator

Financial Calculations are not so easy to understand. Even though the EMI Calculator is the most basic one, still it is a struggle sometimes to understand the same. We thought why not make a calculator that helps you easily to determine what you have to pay as home loan EMI every month for a particular loan amount for a particular tenure of home loan. That's it. The rest is done by the calculator.

How to use this calculator

HOME LOAN AMOUNT: Put in the amount of Home Loan you are looking to take. Please remember that always take about 70-75% of the market value of the house you have in mind. This is what generally Banks lend you.

NO. OF MONTHS: Here you select the tenure of the loan you feel is comfortable for you – 60 months (5 years) or 240 months (20 years). We have put the default value at 20 years which is what mostly the applicants go for as repayment term whenever they are taking a home loan. People generally try going in for longer tenures. Well that seems easy but burns a huge hole in your pocket. On a Rs.50 lacs loan, you have to pay Rs.30 lacs interest for a 10 year loan, but Rs.66 lacs interest for a 20 year loan. So select wisely.

INETREST RATE: Enter here the current offer in the market for the best interest rate. You can check offers on our site to enter the new interest rate. Default value we have put here is around 9.5% which we believe is much closer to the prevailing interest rates in the market.

What you get as an answer is the EMI you will have to pay monthly for the loan.Visit here https://www.bankerbhai.com/tools/home-loan-emi-calculator to find the same for yourself.

Click here https://www.bankerbhai.com/offers/?cid=31 to find offers on Home Loans. Choose from one of them, get door-step service & save money. Then go on a long drive for a holiday and make your family happy.

