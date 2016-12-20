News By Tag
Key facts about Apple Pay revealed in a digital wallet profile published by yStats.com
"Apple Pay Profile 2017" reveals key facts about this wallet, describes its major features, and cites latest statistics concerning Apple Pay's adoption and usage rates.
Among the specifics revealed about Apple Pay is its reliance on encryption and user authentication via Touch ID or pass code for secure payment transactions. Furthermore, Apple Pay's profile from yStats.com cites varying numbers of participating banks, financial institutions and payment processors in different countries. Finally, examples of merchant adoption of the Apple Pay service are provided, including companies from retail, E-Commerce, travel, energy and restaurant segments. Latest figures from the USA, Apple Pay's largest market so far, show that more than one-third of retailers adopted Apple Pay in their stores. Usage rates among consumers are yet to catch up, as although the majority of iPhone users are aware of Apple Pay, less than a third have made a purchase with it.
