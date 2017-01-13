 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Employees Give Back to the Community

Belzona Polymerics celebrates a successful inaugural year of its 1% Club Initiative
 
 
Employee volunteering
Employee volunteering
 
HARROGATE, England - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Belzona has grown from a small Yorkshire business to a multinational company with distributorships and offices around the world. Since moving to Harrogate in the 1990s, the company has championed the town by supporting the local community through fundraisers and sponsored activities. And at the beginning of 2016, Belzona decided to take this support to the next level with the 1% Club.

The 1% Club is an innovative scheme whereby employees can spend 1% of their working time volunteering (which equates to around 19.5 hours or 3 days a year for full-time staff). As one of the larger companies in the local area, Belzona wanted employees to be able to spend time giving back and improving their community. Staff were free to volunteer for any local organisation including either of Belzona's chosen charities of 2016 - Harrogate Homeless Project and HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project).

Now celebrating its first anniversary, the 1% Club looks back on a successful launch year with many employees opting to spend time volunteering with numerous charities, from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, as a First Aider for the Tour de Yorkshire, to the Jennyruth Workshops in Ripon, North Yorkshire, which provides workshops for adults with learning disabilities, alongside the popular two chosen charities.

Laura Smith, head of Corporate Development at Belzona and one of the schemes co-founders, was pleased with the 1% Club's first year, "It's been a 100% success. We've had lots of different members of staff from many different departments across the business using this as an opportunity to volunteer for local causes. It not only offers an invaluable opportunity for both personal and team development, as well as staff morale, but again we're helping the local community."

To read more about what some of the employees who took part in the 1% Club thought of the scheme, visit us at: http://blog.belzona.com/2017/01/1club/

