Employees Give Back to the Community
Belzona Polymerics celebrates a successful inaugural year of its 1% Club Initiative
The 1% Club is an innovative scheme whereby employees can spend 1% of their working time volunteering (which equates to around 19.5 hours or 3 days a year for full-time staff). As one of the larger companies in the local area, Belzona wanted employees to be able to spend time giving back and improving their community. Staff were free to volunteer for any local organisation including either of Belzona's chosen charities of 2016 - Harrogate Homeless Project and HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project).
Now celebrating its first anniversary, the 1% Club looks back on a successful launch year with many employees opting to spend time volunteering with numerous charities, from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, as a First Aider for the Tour de Yorkshire, to the Jennyruth Workshops in Ripon, North Yorkshire, which provides workshops for adults with learning disabilities, alongside the popular two chosen charities.
Laura Smith, head of Corporate Development at Belzona and one of the schemes co-founders, was pleased with the 1% Club's first year, "It's been a 100% success. We've had lots of different members of staff from many different departments across the business using this as an opportunity to volunteer for local causes. It not only offers an invaluable opportunity for both personal and team development, as well as staff morale, but again we're helping the local community."
To read more about what some of the employees who took part in the 1% Club thought of the scheme, visit us at: http://blog.belzona.com/
