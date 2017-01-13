 
News By Tag
* Concorde Napa Valley
* Concorde Napa Valley Bangalore
* Concorde Napa Valley Price
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bangalore
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Concorde Napa Valley – Palatial homes in grand and exquisite living enclosures

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Concorde Napa Valley
Concorde Napa Valley Bangalore
Concorde Napa Valley Price

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Bangalore - Karnataka - India

BANGALORE, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The IT hub of the country Bangalore is set to witness another marvel in the real-estate space of residences with world-class design and a great artistic touch. The residential enclave is called the Concorde Napa Valley, inspired by the Napa Valley of the US, where its green and some of the best vineyards in the world are located. Boisterous and production, the term goes well with the spirit of the creation here.

Concorde Napa Valley Bangalore is a fine specimen of high-end living. The land measures nothing less than 110 acres of pure aesthetics that blend modern with natural, laid out beautifully and with high functionality in the plan. There are huge regal villas for personal consumptions here. These villas are 3 BHK expansive spaces and have plush features and a great feeling of privacy. The size of the villas ranges from 1884 to 1983 sq. ft. Hence the homes here are abodes with personal space and a feeling of aristocracy.

Inside the campus, side by side are also many wonderful facilities that make living at Concorde Napa Valley a pure joy. There is a loaded club house, with every imaginable facility for relaxation, rejuvenation, fitness and health. There is Jacuzzi, steam, sauna, spa, gym, multi-purpose hall, gym, meditation area, swimming pool, cafeteria, restaurant, theatre, open green spaces are walkways, and sit out zones in plenty. Overall, serene and yet filled with wonderful amenities.

The Concorde Napa Valley Price is set between Rs. 95 lakhs to Rs. 1.07 crores. The budget is in tune with the location and grandeur of the place. In fact, you get more than what many other developers will offer in similar segment.

The location is on Kanakpura Main Road. There is accessibility to all social needs within easy reach. NICE Ring Road, Bannerghatta Road, NH - 209 and other roads add the connectivity advantage to travel to all places of key interest all over the city.

Life here will be truly blissful and convenient with a shopping centre within, power backup, multiple levels of security.

Contact Details:
Concorde Napa Valley
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.concordenapavalley.in/

Contact
Concorde Napa Valley
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Concorde Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Concorde Napa Valley, Concorde Napa Valley Bangalore, Concorde Napa Valley Price
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Bangalore - Karnataka - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
360 Realtors PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share