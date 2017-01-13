News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Concorde Napa Valley – Palatial homes in grand and exquisite living enclosures
Concorde Napa Valley Bangalore is a fine specimen of high-end living. The land measures nothing less than 110 acres of pure aesthetics that blend modern with natural, laid out beautifully and with high functionality in the plan. There are huge regal villas for personal consumptions here. These villas are 3 BHK expansive spaces and have plush features and a great feeling of privacy. The size of the villas ranges from 1884 to 1983 sq. ft. Hence the homes here are abodes with personal space and a feeling of aristocracy.
Inside the campus, side by side are also many wonderful facilities that make living at Concorde Napa Valley a pure joy. There is a loaded club house, with every imaginable facility for relaxation, rejuvenation, fitness and health. There is Jacuzzi, steam, sauna, spa, gym, multi-purpose hall, gym, meditation area, swimming pool, cafeteria, restaurant, theatre, open green spaces are walkways, and sit out zones in plenty. Overall, serene and yet filled with wonderful amenities.
The Concorde Napa Valley Price is set between Rs. 95 lakhs to Rs. 1.07 crores. The budget is in tune with the location and grandeur of the place. In fact, you get more than what many other developers will offer in similar segment.
The location is on Kanakpura Main Road. There is accessibility to all social needs within easy reach. NICE Ring Road, Bannerghatta Road, NH - 209 and other roads add the connectivity advantage to travel to all places of key interest all over the city.
Life here will be truly blissful and convenient with a shopping centre within, power backup, multiple levels of security.
Contact Details:
Concorde Napa Valley
Mob.No: (+91) 9953 5928 48
Website: http://www.concordenapavalley.in/
Contact
Concorde Napa Valley
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse