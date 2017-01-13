 
Industry News





'Yeh Ishq Hai' Song From 'Rangoon' Narrates A Fairy - Tale Love Story

 
 
Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have already won hearts with their quintessential acting in the film 'Rangoon' which we saw in the form of the trailer just a few days back. While the first song from the film 'Bloody Hell' showed the 'Hunterwali' Kangana wooing the soldiers, this song on the other hand shows her love story with Saif and Shahid.

The song titled as 'Yeh Ishq Hai' shows intimate moments shared between Kangana with Shahid. As Bollywood is not new to open love making scenes, this song is the perfect example of it. Shahid and Kangana's open romance take the term itself to a new level. While both of them reminisce their moments shared together, the song slightly bends towards the emotional part with the scenes where Shahid is seen catching the hot dripping wax on his palm. Apart from the visual treat, this song is a treat for music lovers.

The perfect lyrics "Resham si nazron ko ankhon se sunta hai, ye ishq hai" shows the powerful writing of Gulzar. The song is sung by the music maestro Arijit Singh and penned by Gulzar.

Kangana as Julia has really intrigued us right from the beginning and has boosted our excitement level to know more about Julia. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film will release on February 24, 2017.

Watch the song here.

Please visit http://www.fridaymoviez.com/

