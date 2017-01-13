News By Tag
'Yeh Ishq Hai' Song From 'Rangoon' Narrates A Fairy - Tale Love Story
The song titled as 'Yeh Ishq Hai' shows intimate moments shared between Kangana with Shahid. As Bollywood is not new to open love making scenes, this song is the perfect example of it. Shahid and Kangana's open romance take the term itself to a new level. While both of them reminisce their moments shared together, the song slightly bends towards the emotional part with the scenes where Shahid is seen catching the hot dripping wax on his palm. Apart from the visual treat, this song is a treat for music lovers.
The perfect lyrics "Resham si nazron ko ankhon se sunta hai, ye ishq hai" shows the powerful writing of Gulzar. The song is sung by the music maestro Arijit Singh and penned by Gulzar.
Kangana as Julia has really intrigued us right from the beginning and has boosted our excitement level to know more about Julia. Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, the film will release on February 24, 2017.
Watch the song here.
