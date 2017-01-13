Pepper Club Associates with Franchise Expert To Recruit Franchises across India

Pepper Club,' (www.pepperclub.in), has hired Franchise Expert (www.FranchiseExpert.in ) a specialist Retail franchise Consultants for expanding its chain through franchising.

-- Pepper Club (www.PepperClub.in ), one of the premium T-Shirt Brand has signed up with Franchise Expert (www.FranchiseExpert.in ) to configure their franchise business model and to expand its business network across the country in the coming five years. The company is eyeing a franchise, which is able to invest a capital investment of about Rs 15 lakh along with 500 sq. ft. of carpeted area to start an outlet.Franchise Expert, which is a well-known Franchise Consulting organization which specializes in Franchising Solutions and is actively assisting organizations to expand their business process and brands through the channel of franchising. Franchise Expert would love to promote them to various entrepreneurs and investors in the market, who hold interest in the Retail Business in India.Their product solutions are so varied that they can accommodate a commendable range of requests.Pepper Club is aiming to expand its network via the franchise route wherein they will provide ample training in operations and overall management. They will also provide training in the set up, marketing, advertising and promotions. The brand aims to set up its outlets in high footfall areas, Malls and Markets.