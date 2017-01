Classic Waterfront Nayatt Point Residence - SOLD!

Contact

-- Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty today announced the sale of 91 Nayatt Road in Barrington, Rhode Island, listed by Sales Associates Kate Kirby Greenman and Michelle Kirby. Connor Dowd of Keller Williams acted as the cooperating agent. Barrington's high-end market is off to a good start with this sale which closed for $3.5 million dollars. It is the highest sale in Barrington since 2014. With the start of the New Year, Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty is optimistic and looking forward to a steady increase in activity in the high-end market.This elegantly understated waterfront shingle-style, built in 2008, features turn-of-the-century craftsmanship and detail including a slate roof, solid mahogany windows and doors, walnut floors, and state-of-the-art systems. Sweeping southern views of Narragansett Bay provide a beautiful backdrop to the boating and shipping activity. Michelle Kirby and Kate Kirby Greenman also represented the last property to sell for over $3 million in Barrington: 266 Rumstick Road sold for $3.1 million in September of 2015.About Gustave White Sotheby's International RealtyGustave White Sotheby's International Realty is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, including Block Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White has been in business for over 80 years as a leader in the luxury market and became Sotheby's first affiliate in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate. Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty, may be reached at 401-848-6706 or at pleys@gustavewhite.com for more information ( http://www.gustavewhite.com/ ).About Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLCFounded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby's International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. In February 2004, Realogy Corporation, a global provider of real estate and relocation services, entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system by Realogy's subsidiary, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744.