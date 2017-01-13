 
Clean Ireland Products- Check The Advanced Power Washers and Get Your Floor Cleaned

We prefer people to do their manual cleaning with the help of our powerful equipment
 
 
power washer cleaners
power washer cleaners
 
CORK, Ireland - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Clean Ireland Products has given a plethora of options to the homeowners to clean their floors to give a magnificent look to their rooms. The firm has introduced advanced and potent machines, which do not only clean the tile but also scrub off the solid particles from the corners to give a bright and beautiful looking tile.

More About The Machines

In order to get a professionally cleaned surface of your room, the power washer cleaners and detergents are highly recommended from this store. The detergents so applied can clean the soil, stains, and spots after it is being sucked up by the washers and vacuum cleaners. Moreover, the benefit that is achieved is that one machine is enough to clean, scrub, and vacuum the floor. It reduces the labor of the homeowners and saves their energy to do other works.

Worrying About Budget and Maintenance?

CIP ensures that the products are safe to be used and do not require extra maintenance. The pricing is enlisted within the budget of the people so that more customers can purchase it. With warranty and functionality, these powerful equipment can do wonders to your homes. Simply clean them with a damp cloth and water and keep them stored in any corner of your home.

How Do The Washers Work?

The washers are built with nozzles that allow the soap solution to flow out into the stained area. The soft bristle scrubbers that are attached work smoothly on the area, cleansing the spots and rigid marks from the surface, giving a neat & clean floor.

About The Company- Clean Ireland Products has impressed the audience with it's powerful and efficient floor cleaning products. The machines that are sold are immensely useful as they combine the function of two or more machines. Now floor and tile cleaning would be done within a flick of a second, where people do not have to invest maximum time, labor, and energy in erasing the stains, dirt and marks from the floor. With the powerful washers and vacuum cleaners, it becomes very convenient for the house owners to clean the floors of each room without any hassle. With the dual functionality, these equipment are highly required for residential as well as industrial floor cleaning.

Thinking of purchasing a professional cleaning device? Try out the professional cleaning machines of Clean Ireland Products and contact the experts for your purchase. For more information come down to the below-mentioned office.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Address- Clean Ireland Products, Belvelly, Cobh, Co Corks

Email- info@cleanireland.net

Contact- 021-4814510

Website- http://www.clean-ireland.net/

Clean Ireland Products
021-4814510
info@cleanireland.net
