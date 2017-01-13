News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fusion Art's "Watercolor" International Online Juried Art Exhibition Opened January 15, 2017
Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the "Watercolor" International Online Juried Art Exhibition. The exhibition is now available for viewing on the Fusion Art website.
For this exhibition watercolor artists, worldwide, were encouraged to submit their best watercolor artwork. The competition was open to all artists working in water-based media on paper or synthetic paper surface. The work could range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and all artists, regardless of location or experience, were encouraged to submit.
Eight winners, Elizabeth Burin, Megan Foldenauer, Mark Kaufman, Diane Morgan, John Ressler, Amanda Schuster, Roy Tibbits and Cecily Willis, were chosen to participate in the online group exhibition, which will be featured on the Fusion Art website for three months, from January 15 - April 14, 2017. During that time, the artists will be marketed and promoted extensively by the gallery.
The international competition received a diverse collection of quality artwork from watercolor artists all around the world, including the US, Canada, Pakistan, India, Australia and the United Kingdom.
Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art, a fine art gallery located in Palm Springs, California, was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.
Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art's website, in 70+ press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.
To view the exhibition and for further information on the winning artists and artwork please visit Fusion Art's website: http://www.fusionartps.com/
Contact
Valerie Hoffman
760-832-7568
***@fusionartps.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse