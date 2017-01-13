News By Tag
Last ten days left to apply for ICFAI Business School Pen-Paper based exam
ICFAI Business School is conducting pen-paper based exam which is going to held on 29th January 2017.
ICFAI Business School is among leading Management colleges in India and their MBA/PGPM programs are accepted worldwide. Additional advantage of studying in ICFAI Business School is their action learning technique where students get exposure of industrial scenario.
While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about their MBA/PGPM course, he said,"The courses offered in the program are practice oriented with emphasis placed on application of principles, tools and concepts to meet challenges and problems faced in today's organizations."
ICFAI Business School also provides Summer Internship Program (SIP) which is give corporate exposure and help students enhance their managerial ability. Summer Internship Program (SIP) helps to fill the gap between professional world and academic education.
About IBS Business School
ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact IBS
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
