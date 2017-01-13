 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Last ten days left to apply for ICFAI Business School Pen-Paper based exam

ICFAI Business School is conducting pen-paper based exam which is going to held on 29th January 2017.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Most of the major national level MBA Entrance Exam is over and results are also declared including CAT and IBSAT 2016. There are many students who did not qualify or missed the opportunity to appear in exam. For them ICFAI Business School is conducting pen-paper based exam which is going to be held on 29th January 2017. Those who were planning to apply for ICFAI Business School through their CAT/GMAT/NMAT by GMAC score card and did not qualify the minimum marks required can also appear in pen-paper based exam. MBA admission (http://admissions.ibsindia.org/ibsat2016/application/) will begin in ICFAI Business School after GD and PI.

ICFAI Business School is among leading Management colleges in India and their MBA/PGPM programs are accepted worldwide. Additional advantage of studying in ICFAI Business School is their action learning technique where students get exposure of industrial scenario.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about their MBA/PGPM course, he said,"The courses offered in the program are practice oriented with emphasis placed on application of principles, tools and concepts to meet challenges and problems faced in today's organizations."

ICFAI Business School also provides Summer Internship Program (SIP) which is give corporate exposure and help students enhance their managerial ability. Summer Internship Program (SIP) helps to fill the gap between professional world and academic education.

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact IBS

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
