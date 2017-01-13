A school that believes and transforms lives

 
Salvation Tree School
GREATER NOIDA, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- A famous quote goes – 'Children must be taught how to think, not what to think', implying let a child find his or her own way, all you need is to guide them on how to think and not act as a strict supervisor in deciding what they should do and what not. This is what we, at Salvation Tree, firmly believe in that let a child experiment and discover their passion on their own and we will help them achieve it by setting up a strong intellectual base. We believe in transforming. Transforming thoughts into dreams and then dreams into reality. And we hope to achieve this with the help of our devoted teaching staff that will help and guide each student personally. We also believe in God and go by the motto- IN GOD WE TRUST and wish to apply it in our teaching methodologies as well.

Salvation tree was first started as a charity school with only 45 children in the beginning. The motive was not to earn profit but to educate the underprivileged children as they are the future of any country. The school turned out to be successful and is growing and proving to be a boon as over 300 unprivileged children are now getting free education at the school. The school is absolutely free of cost, currently self-funding and providing all the essentials starting from quality education, mid-day meals, uniforms and transportation to and from the school for these children.

Our dream of transforming lives started in June 2010 when we started the charity school to educate the children of our factory employees. What started out as a small contribution for transforming lives has now blossomed into a life-long passion on a much larger scale. We are personally committed to excellence with a rigorous curriculum that encourages creative thinking and hands-on experiences that will build strong leadership skills and character.

This enlightening idea came to the happy couple; Laurie Sharma and Timmy Sharma, with the sole motive to educate the children who wish to study but cannot afford the costs, to bring hope and meaning to their lives and bring a smile on their innocent faces. Seeing the success and the popularity of the charity school, now a better, much more advanced school with the same name, is coming to Greater Noida. http://www.salvationtree.edu.in/ is an advanced upcoming education institution coming to Greater Noida this year. With the motto being "IN GOD WE TRUST", the school is based on biblical beliefs and so are the values and the teaching methods.

Every year, thousands of parents' line up outside of schools in hope to get their children enrolled in the best possible school. It can be a very tiring process, especially when the competition is too high and there are more children than any school can fill in. In this case, hearing about a school that will have the best infrastructure, modern teaching methods, experienced and devoted teaching staff, interesting extra curriculum activities and the teaching methods that are based not only to educate but to transform a passion into a career, can be a relief to the stressed parents. Not only this, the values and teaching methods are specially designed to transform a child's life, passionately, by being with them at each step of development.

Salvation tree is not like a regular school where the students come, learn and go back to their homes and eventually pass out. Instead, every student that will take admission in Salvation School will grow both through enrichment of both mind and soul. At Salvation Tree, every student will be prepared so that he or she can chase their dreams without any fear. Not only focusing on indoor and classroom activities, Salvation Tree will focus equally on the outdoor activities too as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body.

Visit Us at:- http://www.salvationtree.edu.in/contact/

Salvation Tree
9818321969
info@salvationtree.edu.in
