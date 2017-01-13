News By Tag
A school that believes and transforms lives
Salvation tree was first started as a charity school with only 45 children in the beginning. The motive was not to earn profit but to educate the underprivileged children as they are the future of any country. The school turned out to be successful and is growing and proving to be a boon as over 300 unprivileged children are now getting free education at the school. The school is absolutely free of cost, currently self-funding and providing all the essentials starting from quality education, mid-day meals, uniforms and transportation to and from the school for these children.
Our dream of transforming lives started in June 2010 when we started the charity school to educate the children of our factory employees. What started out as a small contribution for transforming lives has now blossomed into a life-long passion on a much larger scale. We are personally committed to excellence with a rigorous curriculum that encourages creative thinking and hands-on experiences that will build strong leadership skills and character.
This enlightening idea came to the happy couple; Laurie Sharma and Timmy Sharma, with the sole motive to educate the children who wish to study but cannot afford the costs, to bring hope and meaning to their lives and bring a smile on their innocent faces. Seeing the success and the popularity of the charity school, now a better, much more advanced school with the same name, is coming to Greater Noida. http://www.salvationtree.edu.in/
Every year, thousands of parents' line up outside of schools in hope to get their children enrolled in the best possible school. It can be a very tiring process, especially when the competition is too high and there are more children than any school can fill in. In this case, hearing about a school that will have the best infrastructure, modern teaching methods, experienced and devoted teaching staff, interesting extra curriculum activities and the teaching methods that are based not only to educate but to transform a passion into a career, can be a relief to the stressed parents. Not only this, the values and teaching methods are specially designed to transform a child's life, passionately, by being with them at each step of development.
Salvation tree is not like a regular school where the students come, learn and go back to their homes and eventually pass out. Instead, every student that will take admission in Salvation School will grow both through enrichment of both mind and soul. At Salvation Tree, every student will be prepared so that he or she can chase their dreams without any fear. Not only focusing on indoor and classroom activities, Salvation Tree will focus equally on the outdoor activities too as a healthy mind resides in a healthy body.
Visit Us at:- http://www.salvationtree.edu.in/
