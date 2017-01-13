Cloud Computing Market Trends to Experience Sustainable growth until 2018

 
ALBANY, N.Y. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In today's business environment, cloud computing has helped many enterprises transform themselves over the past few years. Several companies in a broad range of industries are utilizing cloud-based software and platforms to streamline processes, lower complexity and better visibility. Currently, with the growing utilization, the market and new improved technologies in coup computing is also accelerating its demand rapidly. This has been studied by a new study of Kable Market Research entitled as "Strategic Focus Report- Cloud Computing Market", that has been added to the report database of Market Research Hub (MRH). The report offers Kable's viewpoint on the revenue prospects in the market until 2018, underlining the market size and growth by technology, geography, sector and size band.

This report is aiming towards the evolution of cloud computing solution in recent years with its key market drivers and inhibitors. Enterprises with big budgets, data centers and complex applications are now looking at cloud as a sustainable place to run core business applications due to its wide reputation. It can be defined as, cloud computing brings software, platform and IT infrastructure services by a shared network. In this model, businesses access resources such as hosted software and applications remotely, i.e., via the internet.

Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&r...

According to the key findings, hybrid cloud services have been pitched as the best way for an organization to meet regulatory compliance while benefiting from the scalability of the cloud. Thus, adoption of hybrid cloud is gradually gaining impetus among enterprises. Also, surging demand by the mobile workforce is one of the key reasons cloud computing is on the rise. Additionally, the report also discusses the biggest challenge for the growth in the adoption rate of the cloud computing technology i.e. to increase awareness about its security aspects.

Moving further, the report also describes that the retail sector accounted for roughly 13.5 % of the cloud's market share in 2013, while the health care and government fields were responsible for 10.8% and 10.4% percent, respectively. Large organizations make use of private clouds with the aim of ensuring dependability & security, while the smaller organizations require public cloud services as they are cost efficient in nature. The use of cloud computing technology not only gives cost benefits but also make applications reachable to all devices in the network from any location at any time.

Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/strategic-focus-r...

Furthermore, the report also identifies and assesses the top five best-performing vendors in the market.

Click to Share