Gravity at WCA Conference Week: Real-Time Visibility Over Global Supply Chains
The Gravity technology accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis and sharing of data to improve collaboration and decision-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere. Having this end-to-end visibility enables logistics providers to close the 3PL technology gap by helping shippers cut costs, streamline inefficient business processes, and improve customer service levels.
The first 50 registered attendees schedule a demo at Gravity's booths in advance will receive a 10 percent discount off their first annual fees. This offer is exclusive to WCA members. To schedule a meeting with Gravity, please use the scheduling tool the WCA provides to all registered attendees.
The 19th WCA First Annual Conference will be held from 7-10 February, 2017 at the state-of-the-
The 9th WCA Worldwide Conference will be held from 9-13 February, 2017, also at Suntec. Gravity's booth number is E5.
About Gravity Supply Chain
Gravity Supply Chain provides managers with real-time visibility over their global end-to-end supply chains so they can be more proactive and effective in identifying issues and mitigating risk. Gravity accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis and sharing of real-time data to improve collaboration and decision-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere.
Gravity's unique magNET-T™ serves as the foundation for its suite of modular apps. magNET-T™ uses Web APIs, AI Bots and proprietary algorithms to unlock and gather data scattered across not just an organisation's immediate supply chain, but throughout the multiple tiers that support it. It also collects what is happening out in the world - including the latest weather, labour strikes, the impact of natural disasters, providing instant awareness of potential supply chain disruption.
To learn more about Gravity's real-time end-to-end supply chain solution, please visit www.gravitysupplychain.com. You can also get a free white paper on closing the 3PL gap at http://info.gravitysupplychain.com/
