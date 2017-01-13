Gravity at WCA Conference Week: Real-Time Visibility Over Global Supply Chains

 
HONG KONG - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Gravity Supply Chain, the developer of a cloud-­based platform that helps companies manage their global end-to-end supply chains in real-time, will leverage its presence at WCA Conference Week next month in Singapore. Gravity will provide freight forwarders that attend both the WCA First Conference and the WCA Worldwide Conference with hands-on demonstrations of how its technology delivers real time end-to-end supply chain and logistics visibility.

The Gravity technology accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis and sharing of data to improve collaboration and decision­-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere. Having this end-to-end visibility enables logistics providers to close the 3PL technology gap by helping shippers cut costs, streamline inefficient business processes, and improve customer service levels.

The first 50 registered attendees schedule a demo at Gravity's booths in advance will receive a 10 percent discount off their first annual fees. This offer is exclusive to WCA members. To schedule a meeting with Gravity, please use the scheduling tool the WCA provides to all registered attendees.

The 19th WCA First Annual Conference will be held from 7-10 February, 2017 at the state-of-the-art Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre (Suntec). Gravity's booth number is A21.

The 9th WCA Worldwide Conference will be held from 9-13 February, 2017, also at Suntec. Gravity's booth number is E5.

About Gravity Supply Chain
Gravity Supply Chain provides managers with real-time visibility over their global end-to-end supply chains so they can be more proactive and effective in identifying issues and mitigating risk. Gravity accelerates and streamlines the collection, analysis and sharing of real-time data to improve collaboration and decision-making among all supply chain partners anytime, anywhere.

Gravity's unique magNET-T™ serves as the foundation for its suite of modular apps. magNET-T™ uses Web APIs, AI Bots and proprietary algorithms to unlock and gather data scattered across not just an organisation's immediate supply chain, but throughout the multiple tiers that support it. It also collects what is happening out in the world - including the latest weather, labour strikes, the impact of natural disasters, providing instant awareness of potential supply chain disruption.

To learn more about Gravity's real-time end-to-end supply chain solution, please visit www.gravitysupplychain.com. You can also get a free white paper on closing the 3PL gap at http://info.gravitysupplychain.com/3rd-party-logistics-te.... To request a one-on-one demo, please visit http://info.gravitysupplychain.com/book-a-demo.


Contact:
Stephanie Johnson, Gravity Supply Chain Solutions
+852.5966.3400
stephanie.johnson@gravitysupplychain.com
