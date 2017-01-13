 
Kayode.net launched, the App that breaks barriers in Telecommunications - Call and Text for Free

Call and Text any Phone Number with any Phone Number for Free! No restrictions, 24/7. You no longer need a SIM Card to Make Calls or Send Text Messages (SMS), what you really need is Kayode.net!
 
 
Kayodedotnet
Kayodedotnet
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Is someone owing you money and refused to pick your calls? Have you misplaced your SIM card and want to urgently send a text message with your number? Do you need to prank a friend by using the phone number of his loved one to call him? Is your SIM port faulty or absent and you need to call or text? Are you out of airtime and need to flash, call or text? Do you need free Phone Numbers in any Country in the world? All these you can do with Kayode.net

You can get Free Phone Numbers in any of the following countries:

Argentina
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominican Republic
El Salvador
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Panama
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Romania
Russia
Singapore
Slovenia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Turkey
United Kingdom
United States

Need a Free Phone Number anywhere in the World?
Get it Now! (https://www.kayode.net/get-a-free-phone-number/)

Using an Android Phone?
Download our Android App from Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.kayode.app)

Need to Call, Message or WhatsApp us?
Contact us on +18652178065

We're on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact
Kayode Sowole, TrustIT Limited
8652178065
contact@kayode.net
End
Source:Kayode.net
Email:***@kayode.net Email Verified
Tags:Call, Text, Phone
Industry:Telecom
Location:Pigeon Forge - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
