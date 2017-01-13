Dialogue-Writer for Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and more Amrik Gill interacted with LPU Students

•Amrik Gill is known for famous Hindi and Punjabi films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Nishabd', 'Yaadein', 'Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da', 'Kirpaan' and more

-- Internationally acclaimed bollywood writer, actor, director, Amrik Gill reached Lovely Professional University, where he interacted with LPU students of Performing Arts, Languages' departments, Journalism and Film Production. Having worked with top personalities of the Indian Cinema including Shyam Benegal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Subhash Ghai, Govind Nihalani, Gulzar and more; Gill has written dialogues for top actors Amitabh Bachchan (Nishabd), Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam) and many more. For the last three decades, Gill has continuously contributed for the success of contemporary Indian cinema, performing arts and the literature. Occasion was 'Story Telling Session' organized on 100th Birthday Celebration of renowned Punjabi language dramatist, theatre director, novelist and great academician-Balwant Gargi. Amrik Gill has strange ability of assessing and highlighting the social, societal and systemic issues and developing the effective solutions.Amrik Gill shared time spent in the blessed company of his master Balwant Gargi by reading out aloud his latest writing based on his personal experiences of growth and development. He shared all that he learnt from Gargi, including simple & unique situation based dialogues, how to write & depict, and how to live together in making the Punjabi Language alive in other countries. He also told in Punjabi, "Gargi daang naal likhdaa see, jadke baaki lekhak kalam naal likhde han (In comparison to all other writers, Gargi used to write with force, boldness and openness.)" Having illustrious professional accomplishments;Gill has written for 30 films in Hindi and Punjabi. He is also recipient of top international & national awards including IIFA, ZEE Cinema, Screen awards and many more.While sharing about his early days of extreme struggles in Mumbai, an NSD graduate in direction Amrik Gill encouraged students not to get dejected at any moment of their life. He shared how he used to spend his sleepless nights on railway platforms and cement benches on side roads and parks. He holds that when the right time comes, it comes fast and in reality. Telling about film world, he says: "It is not easy to incorporate day to day language and realism in film dialogues. A film writer is different from a literary writer because unlike an individual piece of literature, a film involves aspirations of so many people. The acumen of a film writer lies in being flexible wherein both public demand and individual point of view can be put across. Sensibility and choice varies from director to director."Some of the LPU students Arvind Kaur Heer and Girish Kumar shared: "We used to think that bollywood writers would be of aloof personalities. However, meeting Amrik Gill Jee face to face, we have come to know that they are more of like us. However, they have special ears for emotions, eyes for symbols, humour for human psychology and a flare to put them together in their writings. Through his lecture, we have gained this all and other great teachings, which Amrik Gill Jee forwarded to us in easy manner."