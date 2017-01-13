Just follow these steps and cancel your Southwest airline reservation- Isupportnumber

Southwest airlines is the luxurious aircraft that is headquartered in Texas. Approximately 3900 southwest flights flies to its destinations everyday

Southwest airlines provides certain services to its passengers. If you want to cancel a confirmed Southwest airline ticket then follow the below mentioned steps or call the southwest airlines booking phone number:

• First of all the users need to go to the homepage of Southwest airline.
• In the Flight header option select on manage reservations.
• There the users will get several options like cancel the reservation, change the reservation, travel funds etc.
• Select on the option cancel reservation.
• Now provide your first and last name in the required spaces and also write the confirmation number.
• After filling all these correctly select the continue option.
• Hence, the ticket will be canceled. If the ticket will be refundable then the users will get their money back in their accounts.

Therefore, users just have to follow the above mentioned steps and further they can easily be able to cancel their flight reservation with the Southwest airline.