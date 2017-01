TAHA to promote horticulture value chain in Tanzania at Agritech Expo in Arusha

The Tanzania Horticultural Association, TAHA, is an official host partner of the upcoming Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January.

-- "The horticulture value chain in Tanzania has a number of opportunities that ranges from manufacturers, processors input dealers, packaging industry and exporters. It is a sector that needs to be promoted to solve the unemployment crisis in our country, youth and women should consider this industry if they want to make a contribution."This is according toChief Executive Officer of TAHA, the Tanzania Horticultural Association. TAHA is an official host partner of the upcomingin Arusha from 26-27 January.The Tanzania Horticultural Association advocates for the growth and competitiveness of the horticultural industry in Tanzania and operates in seven regions: Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Morogoro, Iringa, Njombe, Pwani, Dar es Salaam, Unguja and Pemba in Zanzibar and during 2017, will expand to Tanga, Mwanza, Manyara, Dodoma, Mbeya and Lindi.The TAHA CEO says the main challenges facing the agri sector in Tanzania and the region include "a long list of regulatory bodies, unfriendly taxes and levies, unavailability of modern laboratories, extension services and infrastructures i.e. availability of cold storage facilities (to reduce post-harvest loss), market information systems, finances and insurance schemes."Her vision for the agri industry is to become the "highest employed sector as the majority will shift from subsistence farming to commercial farming, for the sector to become a major contributor to the national economy and stimulate growth of value added products in the local and international markets."The inaugural farming B2B platform is expected to gather thousands of visitors in Arusha, from commercial to emerging and small scale; but also key officials from regional governments, agro associations, NGOs, aid, development and research agencies; agro dealers, traders and retailers; suppliers, consultants and technical experts as well as venture capitalists, investors and bankers.will bring together different horticulture actors and I am looking forward to increase the linkages between farmers and investors," says TAHA's Jacqueline Mkindi.Other host partners forare the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Tanzania, the Agriculture Council of Tanzania (ACT) and the Selian Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) in Arusha.The industry has responded with great enthusiasm to the firstin Tanzania. Global farming equipment leader John Deere and its distributor in the country, LonAgro Tanzania Ltd, are gold sponsors for the event.Other leading agri suppliers that have confirmed their presence at the event include Afrivet, Ford, CMC Automobiles, CWI, GSI, Hughes Motors, Maji, Metl Agro Tanzania, HortiPro, Irrico, Rivulis, AMDT, FNB, Lindsay Africa, Balton, Kibo Seed, Neptun Boot, Rijk Zwaan, TFSC and Yara.is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and part of the Clarion Events Group, based in the UK.Exhibition: 26-27 January 2017Commercial Farmers' Focus Day: 26 January 2017Venue: Selian Agricultural Research Institute, Arusha/Dodoma Main Road, ArushaTwitter: @Agritech_ExpoFacebook: @AgritechZambiaTanzaniaLinkedin: Agritech ExpoInstagram: Agritech_AgribusinessWebsite: http://www.agritechexpotanzania.com/ Senior communications manager: Annemarie RoodbolTelephone: +27 21 700 3558Mobile: +27 82 562 7844Email: annemarie.roodbol@spintelligent.com