News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TAHA to promote horticulture value chain in Tanzania at Agritech Expo in Arusha
The Tanzania Horticultural Association, TAHA, is an official host partner of the upcoming Agritech Expo Tanzania in Arusha from 26-27 January.
The Tanzania Horticultural Association advocates for the growth and competitiveness of the horticultural industry in Tanzania and operates in seven regions: Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Morogoro, Iringa, Njombe, Pwani, Dar es Salaam, Unguja and Pemba in Zanzibar and during 2017, will expand to Tanga, Mwanza, Manyara, Dodoma, Mbeya and Lindi.
Agri to become major contributor to economy
The TAHA CEO says the main challenges facing the agri sector in Tanzania and the region include "a long list of regulatory bodies, unfriendly taxes and levies, unavailability of modern laboratories, extension services and infrastructures i.e. availability of cold storage facilities (to reduce post-harvest loss), market information systems, finances and insurance schemes."
Her vision for the agri industry is to become the "highest employed sector as the majority will shift from subsistence farming to commercial farming, for the sector to become a major contributor to the national economy and stimulate growth of value added products in the local and international markets."
Thousands expected in Arusha
The inaugural farming B2B platform is expected to gather thousands of visitors in Arusha, from commercial to emerging and small scale; but also key officials from regional governments, agro associations, NGOs, aid, development and research agencies; agro dealers, traders and retailers; suppliers, consultants and technical experts as well as venture capitalists, investors and bankers.
"Agritech Expo Tanzania will bring together different horticulture actors and I am looking forward to increase the linkages between farmers and investors," says TAHA's Jacqueline Mkindi.
Other host partners for Agritech Expo Tanzania are the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in Tanzania, the Agriculture Council of Tanzania (ACT) and the Selian Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) in Arusha.
Agri suppliers supporting Agritech Expo
The industry has responded with great enthusiasm to the first Agritech Expo in Tanzania. Global farming equipment leader John Deere and its distributor in the country, LonAgro Tanzania Ltd, are gold sponsors for the event.
Other leading agri suppliers that have confirmed their presence at the event include Afrivet, Ford, CMC Automobiles, CWI, GSI, Hughes Motors, Maji, Metl Agro Tanzania, HortiPro, Irrico, Rivulis, AMDT, FNB, Lindsay Africa, Balton, Kibo Seed, Neptun Boot, Rijk Zwaan, TFSC and Yara.
Agritech Expo Tanzania is organised by Spintelligent, leading Cape Town-based trade exhibition and conference organiser, and part of the Clarion Events Group, based in the UK.
Event dates and location:
Exhibition: 26-27 January 2017
Commercial Farmers' Focus Day: 26 January 2017
Venue: Selian Agricultural Research Institute, Arusha/Dodoma Main Road, Arusha
Twitter: @Agritech_Expo
Facebook: @AgritechZambiaTanzania
Linkedin: Agritech Expo
Instagram: Agritech_Agribusiness
Website: http://www.agritechexpotanzania.com/
Contact:
Senior communications manager: Annemarie Roodbol
Telephone: +27 21 700 3558
Mobile: +27 82 562 7844
Email: annemarie.roodbol@
Media Contact
Agritech Expo Tanzania
+27217003500
annemarie.roodbol@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse