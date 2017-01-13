 
Wayanad an awesome destination for a perfect winter holidays

Wayanad is one of the thrilling destinations for travelling during winter, also blessed with a couple of attractive destination includes waterfalls, valleys, peaks and other breath taking attractions.
 
 
COCHIN, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Winter season is gorgeous to plan trips through hill stations, the frozen climate of winter offer an amazing beauty to high ranges. Wayanad is such an awesome destination for a perfect winter holidays. The eyes catching attractions in Wayanad offer fully packed travel memories to every visitors. Better to plan an amazing Kerala holiday packages and live with nature.

Through this winter make your trip with Seasonz India Holidays and relish the beauty of wayanad with your beloved ones. Chembra peak, Lakkidi view point, Neelimala view point, Pookot Lake, Kuruvadweep, Wayanad wild life sanctuary, Kabani River, Papanasini River, Begur wild life sanctuary and regional agricultural research station are the stunning locations to explore fresh nature and wild beauty. Wayanad is blessed with so much greenery and the authorities' follows eco friendly tourism in a right way.

During the wayanad trip travelers can watch various dam constructions and other natural waterfall resources. Banasura sagar, the largest earth dam in India and second largest earth dam in Asia is located in Wayanad and its gorgeous outlook is feast for nature lovers. Travelers can ready to access a couple of other dams and waterfalls include Padinjarathara dam, Karapuzha dam, Meenmutty falls, Soochippara falls and Kanthanpara waterfalls.

Edakkal cave is another popular tourist destination located situated in wayanad and it well known for its historical importance. The Edakkal caves are the only one illustration for Stone Age from south India. Inside the caves there are pictorial writings of Neolithic man which represent the presence of prehistoric civilization. A number of pilgrim centers are situated in wayanad which include Thirunelli temple, Jain temple wayanad, Puliyarmala Jain temple, Thrissillery Shiva temple, Panamaran Jain temple, Thariode, Ananthanatha swami temple, Varampetta mosque and pulpally seethadevi temple. These are all highly visited pilgrim centers in Wayanad also. So don't be late and plan your Kerala tourism packages and feel the fresh

To Know More visit http://seasonzindia.com/Kerala-tour-packages.aspx?Md=112

