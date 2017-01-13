TrawellTag Cover-More and GoAir announce Travel Assistance and Insurance Partnership

Spread the Word

-- India's leading dedicated provider of global assistance and travel insurance, TrawellTag Cover-More, announced their partnership with GoAir India.TrawellTag Cover-More will provide specialised travel assistance services including insurance for GoAir passengers opting for domestic travel. The association rides on Cover-More's upgrade of their proprietary optimisation platform, 'Impulse' which works in real time to offer travel protection plans matched to the customer's profile, based on the details provided while booking their tickets. Cover-More's expertise in the domain of ancillary service optimization for airlines, has enabled the organisation to serve clients like Malaysia Airlines, Air New Zealand & Virgin Atlantic.This strategic alliance perfectly marries with GoAir's motto of 'Fly Smart' that is aimed at offering passengers a holistic, quality-assured, and time-efficient service through value for money in fares and services. This alliance suits the needs of the Indian traveller, particularly the new age traveller who prefers customised solutions.MD & CEO – TrawellTag Cover-More, Mr Dev Karvat, said "We are delighted to partner with GoAir to provide our unique travel assistance and insurance services to GoAir's customers throughout India. Impulse is the key to our new strategic partnership as it not only equips the travelers with holistic travel protection but also enables our client to enhance ancillary revenue though an agile online technology"Mr Karvat stressed that Indians are gradually realizing the risks of travelling even within the country and service providers have taken up the onus of educating travellers and ensuring they travel smart and safe.Mr Karvat also mentioned that TrawellTag Cover-More has upgraded its team and infrastructure to provide dedicated support to GoAir in product innovation, claims management and emergency assistance.This partnership with GoAir continues TrawellTag Cover-More's significant growth story in the e-commerce domain and it firmly consolidates it as India's foremost global assistance and travel insurance providerTrawellTag Cover-More is a part of the Cover-More Group, world's leading dedicated provider of medical assistance and travel insurance. As a group, it has an impressive distribution network of more than 5000 representatives across 9 countries and 57 branches pan India. TrawellTag Cover-More offers global assistance including services like online tracking of lost luggage, medical and travel insurance, family protection and concierge assistance. With its fully integrated and in-house claims assistance service, TrawellTag Cover-More protects more than 2.2 million travellers every year and provides assistance to atleast 10 travellers every day, in case of travel emergencies when away from family.