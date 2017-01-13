 
Allergan Appoints Dr. Debraj Shome as a Trainer to Train Indian Doctors in Botox & Filler Injections

Allergan, the pharmaceutical major, has appointed Dr. Debraj Shome, one of India's leading cosmetic and plastic surgeons, as a trainer for Botox and filler injections.
 
 
Dr. Debraj-Shome
Dr. Debraj-Shome
 
MUMBAI, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Shome will be training Indian doctors on the techniques and procedures of this highly specialized method. Botox and filler injections are emerging as the preferred choice for cosmetic enhancement among Indians.

Plastic surgery procedures are not considered a taboo in India anymore and are discussed openly. The myths around these procedures, medical or aesthetic, are also clearing up fast and making people opt for them without any fears. Many people dealing with the signs of aging are going for different treatments to deal with sagging skin, fine lines, and wrinkles. People who are scared of going under the knife prefer non-invasive procedures like dermal fillers to deal with such problems.

Dermal fillers such as botulinum toxin (Botox), hyaluronic acid, and collagen are some of the most popular ways used to treat aging skin. These fillers are injected underneath the skin and take effect in a local area. They help fill the depressions that appear as wrinkles on the face and plump up the skin making a person appear younger. These injections can also be used to add fullness to the lips.

Different dermal fillers have different life spans. For instance, the effect of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers lasts for nine to twelve months while the effect of Botox fillers lasts for three to four months. Maintenance is required when someone opts for a Botox and filler injections procedure. The cost of getting different dermal fillers also varies accordingly.

Dr. Shome has performed various plastic surgery procedures on many Indian as well as international celebrities. Dr. Shome is also the co-founder of the 'The Esthetic Clinics', a chain of plastic surgery facilities across Mumbai. Dr. Shome is the head of the Facial Plastic Surgery Centre at the Apollo Spectra hospital in Chembur, Mumbai. He is also a consultant with several renowned hospitals such as Breach Candy Hospital, Saifee hospital, and Holy Family Hospital.

Dr. Debraj Shome has received many honors and citations over the years as a plastic and cosmetic surgeon. He is often invited as a keynote speaker, trainer, and visiting faculty at various national and international seminars, conferences, workshops, symposiums, lectures, and events. OR    http://www.debrajshome.com/restylane-juvederm-dermal-fill...

