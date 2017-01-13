Russian Artists Inspires a "New Year and New Dreams" at the Scientology Information Center

On Saturday, 14th January Elmira Terkulova, a Russian Scientologist and classical pianist, in Clearwater for Scientology Services, entertained guests from all over U.S. and Russia at the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater.

-- Ms. Terkulova not only shared her music but also challenged the audience to, "Flourish and prosper" and "Be Competent" for the New Year."These concepts aren't just 'words' or ideas to me. I have lived them, I have benefited from them and they help push me forward. These precepts are simple and can help anyone who applies them to their lives," said Ms. Terkulova.The precepts are covered in The Way to Happiness, a common sense moral code for better living written by humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard to which Ms. Terkulova attributes her success and inspiration."My songs capture the struggle often found in life and the celebration of overcoming of those challenges: 'Time to Act,' 'Open Your Eyes,' 'Soul' and 'Beautiful Life," said Terkulova.Ms. Terkulova was born in Russia after the fall of the Iron Curtain. As a child, she always dreamed of being a pianist and studied piano for seven years, but never had the confidence to perform. Two years ago Elmira found Scientology which she credits with giving her the confidence to perform.The Scientology Information Center is housed in the lobby of the historic Clearwater Building. It is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm for all to learn about Scientology, the beliefs and ongoing humanitarian programs. The center includes a full biographical display of the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's Founder. It also hosts tours, and makes its conference room available to social, civic and nonprofit groups.The Center will host monthly concerts featuring local and international artists covering classical, Broadway, and opera music. For more information, please contact Amber Skjelset, the Center's Manager, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.orgTo learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.orgAbout the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all."Photo Caption: Ms. Elmira Terkulova, Russian Pianist performed at the Scientology Information Center on January 14, 2017: "A New Year, New Dreams."