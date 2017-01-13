Company offers NTFS Data Recovery Software to recover deleted data from windows hard disk drive

NTFS Data Recovery Software recovers deleted or lost digital photos, videos, music files, text documents and other precious data from NTFS partition hard disk drive.

End

-- NTFS Data Recovery Software is design to recover lost, erased or deleted files and folders from NTFS Partitioned mass storage disk drives. Software is useful to recover deleted digital pictures, images, videos, music files, official documents, files and other important folders from logically corrupted hard disk drive. NTFS Data restoration application retrieves files deleted due to human fault, improper device handling, logical error, virus attack, hardware failure, power fault, accidentally formatted or corrupted hard disk drive or any other similar data loss reason. Software supports recovery from hard disk drive partitioned on NTFS and NTFS5 file system. NTFS Data Recovery Software works with all major hard disk standards such as SATA, SCSI, IDE, PATA, ATA etc.NTFS Data Recovery Software is read-only and non-destructive utility to recover deleted file and folders from hard disk partition. NTFS file recovery utility supports recovery of files with all major text, audio/video, picture file formats such as JPEG, GIF, BMP, AVI, MPEG, DOC, PDF and many more. Software uses advance disk scanning technique to search and recover lost data from NTFS partition hard disk drive. Software also provides preview facility to view lost data before actual data recovery. Software supports all major manufacture hard disk drive such as Sony, Samsung, Western Digital, HP, Hitachi, Toshiba, IBM etc.1. NTFS Data Recovery Software helps to recover deleted data from NTFS and NTFS5 file system supported storage media.2. Software provides advance disk scanning technique to search and recover entire deleted data from hard disk drive.3. NTFS Data Recovery Software enables to recover deleted data loss due to virus attack, logical error, hardware/software fault etc.4. Data recovery software supports recovery of lost data saved in different file format such as JPEG, GIF, PNG, AVI, BMP, MPEG, DOC, PPT, PDF etc.5. NTFS Data Recovery Software helps to recover lost data from Empted recycle bin or data deleted using Shift+Delete key.6. Software is easy to use and does not require any extra technical knowledge and expert guidance to operate it.