Veterans Non Profit "Operation Clean Out To Build Up" Hits The Ground Running
Anyone that has met a hardened military veteran understands that they are the last people in the world that would ask friends and family for help, or express their troubles. People around them will tell them that they will figure it out, He or she is a Marine! Or a soldier! Airman! Seaman and so on.
All this does is add more pressure onto our overwhelmed veterans. Yes there are many programs offering needed assistance, most of which have requirements based on percentage of disability, discharge classifications, discharge dates, and many criteria that further hinder positive reinforcement.
"Operation Clean Out To Build Up" is here to change these circumstances. We will be your shoulder to lean on and legs to run on if you need them. Regardless of the criteria. We will help every veteran that we can in any way possible, young and old, Whether you served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Vietnam, or any other conflict; we will do all we can to come to your aid.
We are in the early stages of our mission, we will succeed. we will make a difference.
If you know a veteran in going through hard times, have them call us, if they have too much pride you can call for them. we have been there. We know how it is.
All we require is a copy of their dd-214 paperwork or reserve discharge papers.
Thank you for your support.
The Operation Clean Out To Build Up Team!
Http://www.OperationBuildUp.com
Contact
Justin Cogswell
***@stocklegends.com
End
